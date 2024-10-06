'Faceoff: Inside the NHL' is a binge-worthy series for everyone

Looking for something to binge this weekend?

Maybe you love hockey and your significant other likes reality television? Well, do we have a suggestion for you.

The new Amazon Prime docuseries "Faceoff: Inside the NHL" brings together the best of both worlds - peeling back the curtain on the life of NHL players while also filming the high drama that plays out on the ice in pursuit of the Greatest Trophy in All of Sports, the Stanley Cup.

The six-episode series follows some of the NHL's biggest stars and best rivalries and shows you what it takes to play in the best hockey league on Earth.

Our Short Shifts team recapped all six episodes, which you can find at the links below:

Episode 1: "Best of Rivals" focuses on Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak .

Episode 2: "As Tough As It Gets" features Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel .

Episode 3: "Learning to Win" stars Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman .

Episode 4: "The Captains" dials in on Colorado Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog , Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba .

Episode 5: "Cup or Bust Part I" focuses on Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid , forward Leon Draisaitl and forward Zach Hyman .

Episode 6: "Cup or Bust Part II" hones in on the pursuit of the trophy by McDavid and Tkachuk.

Watch and enjoy. You can thank us later.