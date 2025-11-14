Forsberg, NHL, NHL Players' Association to donate equipment to Leksands Youth Hockey

Ice, street equipment going to Predators forward's hometown team in Sweden

NHLStreet-NHLPA_1000x563
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

TORONTO / STOCKHOLM – The National Hockey League Players’ Association, the National Hockey League and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg are proud to announce donations of ice hockey and street hockey equipment to Forsberg’s hometown club, Leksands IF Youth Hockey. The donation is part of the NHL and NHLPA’s ongoing efforts to support grassroots hockey worldwide and coincides with the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, a pair of games featuring Forsberg and the Predators facing the Pittsburgh Penguins set for November 14 and November 16 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

NHLPA Goals & Dreams and Forsberg are making a donation of 20 full sets of ice hockey equipment, at a cost of $15,000, to the Sweden-based organization. The NHL, through its NHL Street Hockey initiative, will provide 120 sets of ball hockey equipment to Leksands IF to provide fun, accessible and inclusive opportunities for children to experience the game and learn fundamental skills of the sport, fit for newcomers and hockey fans alike.

“It all started for me in Leksand,” said Filip Forsberg. “That’s where I fell in love with hockey, in the same arenas these kids skate in now. To be able to give back with NHLPA Goals & Dreams and NHL Street Hockey to help more kids experience that same feeling, that same opportunity, means a lot. This is what the game is about.”

“Sweden has always held a special place in the history of NHLPA Goals & Dreams,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “It’s a country where the love for hockey runs deep, and where players like Filip Forsberg show what it means to give back. This is the true spirit of NHLPA Goals and Dreams and the Global Series – connecting the global game to the local rink.”

“The NHL recognizes the power of youth hockey and the positive effects it has on communities around the world,” said Kim Davis, NHL Sr. Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs. “We are proud to support grassroots efforts to grow the game in all its forms in Sweden in honor of the 2025 NHL Global Series games.”

“In Leksand, hockey is more than hockey – it’s a way of life passed down through generations,” said Jan-Erik Modigs, Director of Youth Development for Leksands IF. “Through the NHLPA and NHL initiative, our young Leksands IF players meet their idol Filip Forsberg and return home inspired. Experiences like this help even more youth discover the joy, the togetherness, and the passion that make hockey the greatest game in the world.”

New York Islanders player Emil Heineman, also from Leksand, wrote a reference letter for the program to endorse the donation.

This contribution will be formally recognized during the 2025 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, where 12 children from Leksands IF Youth Hockey will represent NHLPA Goals & Dreams in the on-ice pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Friday, November 14. The initiative will also be acknowledged in-arena, celebrating the ongoing efforts of NHL players giving back to communities around the world.

Stamkos takes in Global Series practice in Stockholm, Sweden while mic'd up

On Saturday, November 15, NHLPA Goals & Dreams, the NHL and Forsberg will welcome 100 guests from Leksand, including 63 youth hockey players, to watch Nashville’s open practice in Stockholm. Each child will receive a commemorative NHLPA-licensed Filip Forsberg t-shirt designed by 500 Level, an autographed photo, and the opportunity to meet Forsberg in person.

The following day, 16 additional children representing Fritidsbanken Sweden – a past NHLPA Goals & Dreams recipient – will participate in the on-ice pregame ceremony, highlighting NHLPA Goals & Dreams’ deep connection to the growth of grassroots hockey in Sweden.

Since its inception in 1999, NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $300,000 in equipment donations to 20 youth hockey organizations across Sweden. NHL Street Hockey was first introduced in Sweden in 2024 and will expand into select Swedish markets as part of physical education programs during the 2025-26 season, providing equipment and instruction to schools across the country.

A limited number of tickets for the NHL Global Series game at Avicii Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16 are available at LiveNation.se.

ABOUT NHL STREET HOCKEY:

NHL Street Hockey is the premier ball hockey experience created for communities outside of North America. NHL Street Hockey provides ball hockey equipment and instruction to schools around the world, delivering a fun and inclusive access point for youth to learn and engage in the sport of hockey. Since its formation in 2018, NHL Street Hockey has been introduced into physical education curriculums in Sweden, Finland, Czechia and China.

ABOUT NHLPA GOALS & DREAMS:

In 1999, the National Hockey League Players’ Association launched NHLPA Goals & Dreams as a way for the players to give back to the game they love. The Players’ charitable program’s primary focus is on supporting grassroots hockey programs by providing complete sets of new equipment to deserving youth. For 25 years, NHLPA members have donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs in 45 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nhlpagoalsanddreams.com.

ABOUT LEKSANDS IF YOUTH HOCKEY:

Leksands IF Youth Hockey is one of the country’s most historic and community-driven hockey organizations, developing young players since the 1930s. As the only hockey program in the region, they provide over 300 boys and girls aged 5–16 with the opportunity to play, grow, and learn through the sport regardless of background. Rooted in volunteerism and community spirit, their mission is to keep hockey accessible for every child. However, the cost of equipment remains one of the biggest barriers for families.

