Forsberg, NHL, NHL Players' Association to donate equipment to Leksands Youth Hockey

TORONTO / STOCKHOLM – The National Hockey League Players’ Association, the National Hockey League and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg are proud to announce donations of ice hockey and street hockey equipment to Forsberg’s hometown club, Leksands IF Youth Hockey. The donation is part of the NHL and NHLPA’s ongoing efforts to support grassroots hockey worldwide and coincides with the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, a pair of games featuring Forsberg and the Predators facing the Pittsburgh Penguins set for November 14 and November 16 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

NHLPA Goals & Dreams and Forsberg are making a donation of 20 full sets of ice hockey equipment, at a cost of $15,000, to the Sweden-based organization. The NHL, through its NHL Street Hockey initiative, will provide 120 sets of ball hockey equipment to Leksands IF to provide fun, accessible and inclusive opportunities for children to experience the game and learn fundamental skills of the sport, fit for newcomers and hockey fans alike.

“It all started for me in Leksand,” said Filip Forsberg. “That’s where I fell in love with hockey, in the same arenas these kids skate in now. To be able to give back with NHLPA Goals & Dreams and NHL Street Hockey to help more kids experience that same feeling, that same opportunity, means a lot. This is what the game is about.”

“Sweden has always held a special place in the history of NHLPA Goals & Dreams,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “It’s a country where the love for hockey runs deep, and where players like Filip Forsberg show what it means to give back. This is the true spirit of NHLPA Goals and Dreams and the Global Series – connecting the global game to the local rink.”

“The NHL recognizes the power of youth hockey and the positive effects it has on communities around the world,” said Kim Davis, NHL Sr. Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs. “We are proud to support grassroots efforts to grow the game in all its forms in Sweden in honor of the 2025 NHL Global Series games.”

“In Leksand, hockey is more than hockey – it’s a way of life passed down through generations,” said Jan-Erik Modigs, Director of Youth Development for Leksands IF. “Through the NHLPA and NHL initiative, our young Leksands IF players meet their idol Filip Forsberg and return home inspired. Experiences like this help even more youth discover the joy, the togetherness, and the passion that make hockey the greatest game in the world.”

New York Islanders player Emil Heineman, also from Leksand, wrote a reference letter for the program to endorse the donation.

This contribution will be formally recognized during the 2025 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, where 12 children from Leksands IF Youth Hockey will represent NHLPA Goals & Dreams in the on-ice pregame ceremony prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Friday, November 14. The initiative will also be acknowledged in-arena, celebrating the ongoing efforts of NHL players giving back to communities around the world.