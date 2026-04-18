Stars hype up Stanley Cup Playoff series vs. Wild with intense video of team histories

Two franchises are bound together by history bringing unique flavor to first round

north stars wild
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Old grudges may thaw after a while, but this one stays on ice.

The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will face each other in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS) and this one has some history.

The Dallas Stars, as you may know, were the Minnesota North Stars until 1993. Six years after moving to the Lone Star State, in 1999, the Stars won the Stanley Cup. The following year, in 2000, the Minnesota Wild were born.

The Stars recap the brief history in an insanely-detailed and well-produced hype video ahead of the start of the series, shared to their social feeds.

It starts with a push-in shot of an old, tube-style television from a bygone era that predates any flat screen. It then goes on to show a brief history of the franchises and shows interviews with fans and players and, of course, highlights of the team's various meetings.

"I'm sure the Wild fans, especially the older ones, feel like the Stars stole their team from them," says Stars goalie Jake Oettinger in the video. "So there's definitely extra hatred or passion there."

"There's a little unspoken something going on there," said Stars forward Matt Duchene . "And I think you are going to see that rekindle pretty quick."

The two teams met in both the 2016 and 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Stars advancing both times.

"In the playoffs a couple of years ago it was definitely a battle so I assume this one will be the same," says Stars defenseman Thomas Harley .

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are never at a loss for emotion or tension, but 33 years of it should make for some battle.

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