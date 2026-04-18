Stars hype up Stanley Cup Playoff series vs. Wild with intense video of team histories

Old grudges may thaw after a while, but this one stays on ice.

The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will face each other in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS) and this one has some history.

The Dallas Stars, as you may know, were the Minnesota North Stars until 1993. Six years after moving to the Lone Star State, in 1999, the Stars won the Stanley Cup. The following year, in 2000, the Minnesota Wild were born.

The Stars recap the brief history in an insanely-detailed and well-produced hype video ahead of the start of the series, shared to their social feeds.