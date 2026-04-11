Kopitar gives emotional speech after final home game

When Anze Kopitar grabbed the mic and skated to center ice, it didn’t take long for the emotions to hit.

The Los Angeles Kings captain addressed the crowd at Crypto.com Arena after the team’s final home game of the regular season on Saturday, thanking the fans and the organization.

“First of all, on behalf of the whole team, the players, the whole organization, thank you guys for supporting us through the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Kopitar said to the fans after the team’s 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers. “You guys have always been here. ... Thank you.”

He then promised fans the team is going to do everything it can to get back to home ice for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Second of all, we’re going to do our absolute best to come home for a couple more games in the playoffs, that’s for sure,” he said, which led to a strong cheer from fans.