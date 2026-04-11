Kopitar gives emotional speech after final home game

Kings captian holds back tears, promises to try to get back for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDM@LAK: Kopitar thanks fans, organization after final regular-season home game ahead of his retirement

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

When Anze Kopitar grabbed the mic and skated to center ice, it didn’t take long for the emotions to hit.

The Los Angeles Kings captain addressed the crowd at Crypto.com Arena after the team’s final home game of the regular season on Saturday, thanking the fans and the organization.

“First of all, on behalf of the whole team, the players, the whole organization, thank you guys for supporting us through the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Kopitar said to the fans after the team’s 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers. “You guys have always been here. ... Thank you.”

He then promised fans the team is going to do everything it can to get back to home ice for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Second of all, we’re going to do our absolute best to come home for a couple more games in the playoffs, that’s for sure,” he said, which led to a strong cheer from fans.

Kopitar speech

© Juan Ocampo/NHLI

While the Kings have not yet clinched a spot in the postseason, they currently hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with three games left to play.

Then, Kopitar was overcome with emotions.

“And from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much. This has been my home for 20 years,” he said, stopping his speech for a moment to take in the cheers from the crowd. “Thank you to the organization. Thank you to my teammates, our trainers, coaches throughout the years. Thank you guys.”

Kopitar has played all 20 years of his career with the Kings and announced at the start of the season that 2025-26 would be his last. He’s won two Stanley Cups with the organization.

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