Roy bangs drum before Sabres regular season finale

The former second-round draft pick was with the Sabres during the team’s last postseason run in 2011. He helped Buffalo reach the playoffs four times during his career and suited up in the blue and gold for 41 postseason games.

Buffalo selected Roy 32nd overall in the 2001 NHL Draft, and he played eight seasons for the team. He also played for the Stars, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers during his 11-year NHL career.

He finished with 524 points (189 goals, 335 assists) in 738 regular-season NHL games.

After his NHL career, Roy played five years in Europe before officially retiring from the sport in 2021.

The Sabres will begin their first run towards the Stanley Cup in 14 years over the weekend.