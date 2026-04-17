Hockey fans wearing NHL team's jersey to Chipotle can score free entree on Monday

The biggest score of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs first week won't be registered by Connor McDavid or Sidney Crosby or Nathan MacKinnon .

No, for hungry fans the clutch move of the day will come from Chipotle. The popular Mexican grill chain restaurant has brought back its "Hockey Jersey BOGO" special for this postseason.

On the first Monday of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs (April 20), any fans wearing a hockey jersey to a participating Chipotle in the United States or Canada after 3 p.m. (local time) will get a special buy one, get one entree deal. So finally, you don't have to answer the question of chicken or beef.

It is the sixth consecutive year of the promo for Chipotle, but this year the restaurant is including a chance at a limited-edition hockey jersey available through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange. Only 75 jerseys will be available, so act fast.

“Our Hockey Jersey 'BOGO' has become a tradition that brings fans together around the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” said Stephanie Perdue, interim chief marketing officer at Chipotle. “Playoff hockey is fueled by rituals. From jerseys to game-day meals—and this year, we’re giving fans another reason to make Chipotle part of their pre-puck-drop routine.”