Flames honor Kadri with special tribute video in return

Veteran forward was traded to Avalanche by Calgary in March

Kadri Flames welcome back

© Calgary Flames

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Calgary Flames lit up when they saw Nazem Kadri on Tuesday.

The team honored the veteran forward with a special video tribute during his first visit back to Scotiabank Saddledome since being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in March.

Highlights throughout Kadri’s four seasons with the Flames were featured in the video that aired on the arena video board.

Kadri, who was out of the game due to injury, waved to the crowd after the video. Flames fans gave him a loud ovation and his former teammates gave him stick taps from the bench.

Earlier in the day, the Avalanche forward spoke to the media about how it felt to return to Calgary for the first time.

“It’s always nice to be back in the Dome and be in the city of Calgary, obviously a place I’m very fond of,” Kadri said in a video posted by Sportsnet. “…A lot of great memories, a lot of great people I got a chance to work with. Playing in front of a great fan base that treated me so well and a franchise that treated me very well…

“It’s bittersweet because, obviously, very excited for the opportunity I have now, but leaving a place like this sucks a little.”

It is Kadri’s second stint with the Avalanche. He played in Colorado from 2019-22 and helped the Avalanche to their Stanley Cup championship in 2022.

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