Flames honor Kadri with special tribute video in return

The Calgary Flames lit up when they saw Nazem Kadri on Tuesday.

The team honored the veteran forward with a special video tribute during his first visit back to Scotiabank Saddledome since being traded to the Colorado Avalanche in March.

Highlights throughout Kadri’s four seasons with the Flames were featured in the video that aired on the arena video board.

Kadri, who was out of the game due to injury, waved to the crowd after the video. Flames fans gave him a loud ovation and his former teammates gave him stick taps from the bench.