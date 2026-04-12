Penguins fan dresses up as coach Muse, sits rink side

The two fans came to the rivalry game against the Washington Capitals dressed the part, in full suits, bald caps (if needed), and glasses.

During a break in the action, the TNT broadcast caught the guys sitting rink side, emulating the coaches going over some things on the bench.

In his first year as head coach of the Penguins, Muse – the real one – has led the Penguins to the postseason for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Naturally, you’re going to gain some fans after that. One might even say Muse has become a muse.

Sunday’s game – a 3-0 win for the Capitals – was the 100th meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. The two ended up taking the opening faceoff against each other at the start of the game.