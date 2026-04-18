AHL goalie Mercer makes eye-popping, backhanded glove save for Iowa Wild

Mercer, a 22-year-old prospect in the Minnesota Wild system, somehow made the glove save behind his back to keep a game against the Manitoba Moose 2-2 in the shootout on Friday. The Wild would eventually win 3-2.
And this wasn't one of those wave-the-arm-behind-you-back-and-get-lucky-to-catch-a-piece-of-the-puck-and-bat-it-away type saves.
Mercer did a full backward spin and caught the shot right in the netting of his glove.
The save, needless to say, is absolutely burning up social media with hockey fans reacting much the way the Iowa Wild bench did after the incredible denial.
Credit to Moose forward Danny Zhilkin, who made an pretty sick move to gain himself an open net, only to be the victim of an insanely good save.