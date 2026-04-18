AHL goalie Mercer makes eye-popping, backhanded glove save for Iowa Wild

In deadlocked shootout, 22-year-old makes stunning stop that you must see to believe

Iowa Wild save
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Be on the lookout for a masked man in an Iowa Wild jersey because he is probably going to be wanted for a robbery.

Goalie Riley Mercer of the AHL's Iowa Wild made what could be argued as the most ridiculous save in the history of the planet.

Watch it as many times as you like. Our personal view count has already surpassed 500:

Mercer, a 22-year-old prospect in the Minnesota Wild system, somehow made the glove save behind his back to keep a game against the Manitoba Moose 2-2 in the shootout on Friday. The Wild would eventually win 3-2.

And this wasn't one of those wave-the-arm-behind-you-back-and-get-lucky-to-catch-a-piece-of-the-puck-and-bat-it-away type saves.

Mercer did a full backward spin and caught the shot right in the netting of his glove.

The save, needless to say, is absolutely burning up social media with hockey fans reacting much the way the Iowa Wild bench did after the incredible denial.

Credit to Moose forward Danny Zhilkin, who made an pretty sick  move to gain himself an open net, only to be the victim of an insanely good save.

Short Shifts

Mammoth host Schmidt lookalike contest for Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets

Stars hype up Stanley Cup Playoff series vs. Wild with intense video of team histories

Hockey fans wearing NHL team's jersey to Chipotle can score free entree on Monday

Players vote for best nickname, style, golfer in 2025-26 NHLPA poll

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 17

Flames fans give Kopitar standing ovation in final regular season game

Celebrini doused with water by Sharks bench after breaking points record, hears from Thornton

Avalanche honor Nelson for 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony, shirts

Celebrity fans of each NHL team in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Karlsson wins 2026 Mr. TNT award

Roy bangs drum before Sabres regular season finale

Flames honor Kadri with special tribute video in return

Ovechkin visits Blue Jackets morning skate before finale

Rangers wear Quick jerseys before final game in tribute to prolific career

Penguins fan dresses up as coach Muse, sits rink side

Crosby, Ovechkin take opening face-off in 100th game against each other

Caufield rocks childhood friend Drake Baldwin’s jersey before game

Kopitar gives emotional speech after final home game