Snow’s death brings outpouring of love, support from hockey community

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Chris Snow’s impact on the hockey world and beyond was demonstrated by the outpouring of admiration, sympathy and support after the Calgary Flames vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager died Saturday following an inspirational four-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). 

Snow, who was 42, was given one year to live when he was diagnosed with the progressive neuromuscular disease in June 2019, but continued to work tirelessly for the Flames and to raise awareness about and funds toward ALS research and treatments. His wife Kelsie Snow announced his death on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, after posting Tuesday that Chris had “suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen” when he went into cardiac arrest.

“I am devastated with the loss of our dear friend and colleague Chris Snow,” Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement. “‘Snowy’ was a true example of strength, courage, grit, and compassion. Beyond being an exceptional colleague, he was a cherished friend who deeply impacted our lives. His intellect was matched only by his incredible kindness, thoughtfulness, and unwavering love and devotion to his family and friends.

“Chris inspired us all as he faced the relentless battle with ALS head-on, refusing to let it define him or derail his spirit.”

Treliving, who worked alongside Snow for nine seasons as the Flames general manager before stepping down and joining the Maple Leafs after last season, was among the many across the NHL to express their condolences and admiration. 

“Chris’ strength and bravery in facing ALS served as an inspiration to everyone in the hockey community and beyond,” Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said in a statement posted on X. “He will be incredibly missed.”

Also on X, Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito called Snow, “a tireless advocate for others, family man and a true testament to what our hockey community stands for. Chris will be greatly missed.”

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson began his news conference Sunday by talking about Snow. 

“We’re thinking about the Calgary Flames, especially Chris Snow’s family,” said Richardson, whose daughter Daron died by suicide when she was 14 in 2010. “It’s an awful thing, a tragedy. 
But the hockey community is close. I know for sure myself, when something like that happens, the support is huge. We just wanted to send out our thoughts.”

Kelsie Snow chronicled much of Chris’ battle and his fundraising work on social media. Their efforts on Twitter with the #TrickShot4Snowy and #WeakSideStrong challenges, in addition to the Snowy Strong for ALS campaign, raised more than $575,000, according to the Flames.

“It is with profound sadness that we recognize the passing of Chris Snow, who showed strength, courage, and resilience in the face of living with ALS,” ALS Canada posted on X. “His advocacy for research and willingness to share his story touched countless lives. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Snow’s efforts to help others continued through his final days. In announcing Chris’s death, Kelsie posted that he gave “four people the gift of life by donating his kidneys, liver and lungs.”

Snow inspired many outside the hockey community as well. At the Ohana Fest music festival in Dana Point, California on Saturday, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam dedicated the song “Just Breathe” to Snow, his wife Kelsie, their son Cohen and daughter Willa. 

Vedder participated in the #TrickShot4Snowyc challenge ALS fundraising campaign in 2020 by riding a wake surfing board behind a speed boat while hitting a ball someone pitched to him from the boat.

“He definitely deserved it,” Vedder told the crowd at Ohana Fest. “And his wife and two great, amazing kids, they certainly deserve it. While he was hanging on, they were able to take some healthy pieces of him and save four people.”

Prior to joining the Flames, Snow was director of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild from 2006-10. Before working in team management, Snow was a sportswriter, getting his start at NHL.com and going on to work as an NHL and MLB beat writer, covering the Wild for the Minnesota Star Tribune and the Boston Red Sox for the Boston Globe.

Snow threw out the first pitch before a Red Sox game at Fenway Park on Aug. 12, 2021, after celebrating his 40th birthday the previous day.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend Chris Snow,” the Red Sox posted on X. “As an executive, media member, husband, and father he represented so much of what it means to be an inspiration to all of us. We send our love to the entire Snow family.”

