Snow’s death brings outpouring of love, support from hockey community

Chris Snow’s impact on the hockey world and beyond was demonstrated by the outpouring of admiration, sympathy and support after the Calgary Flames vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager died Saturday following an inspirational four-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Snow, who was 42, was given one year to live when he was diagnosed with the progressive neuromuscular disease in June 2019, but continued to work tirelessly for the Flames and to raise awareness about and funds toward ALS research and treatments. His wife Kelsie Snow announced his death on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, after posting Tuesday that Chris had “suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen” when he went into cardiac arrest.

“I am devastated with the loss of our dear friend and colleague Chris Snow,” Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement. “‘Snowy’ was a true example of strength, courage, grit, and compassion. Beyond being an exceptional colleague, he was a cherished friend who deeply impacted our lives. His intellect was matched only by his incredible kindness, thoughtfulness, and unwavering love and devotion to his family and friends.