Snow, Flames assistant general manager, dies of ALS at 42

Waged inspiring public battle against disease since diagnosis in 2019

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Chris Snow, the Calgary Flames vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager who fought an inspiring public battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), died Saturday. He was 42.

"Today we hugged Chris for the last time and said goodbye as he went to give four people the gift of life by donating his kidneys, liver and lungs," his wife, Kelsie, posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are deeply broken and deeply proud. In life and death, Chris never stopped giving. We walk forward with his light guiding us."

The news comes less than a week since Kelsie posted on Tuesday that Chris had become unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest. She added that paramedics were able to get his heart beating again but he "suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen."

She concluded by writing, "Hug your people."

On Thursday morning, she posted: "Tests yesterday confirmed that Chris will not wake up. In life, Chris offered his body to a clinical trial to help others. In death he will do the same. He remains on life support while organ donation is arranged. We are so proud of him."

"The National Hockey League family is deeply saddened by the passing of Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow, a remarkable man whose courageous and relentless battle with ALS has been an inspiration to so many," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.  "An innovative student of our game with an expertise in data analysis, Chris supervised the creation and build-out of the Flames' analytics department and was influential in all facets of the club's hockey operations decision-making. First and foremost, however, he was a beloved husband to Kelsie, a devoted dad to Cohen and Willa, and a friend to everyone in hockey fortunate enough to have met him.

"The Snows' willingness to share the trials and triumphs of Chris' lengthy ALS journey has inspired so many and profoundly increased awareness of the need to find a cure for this debilitating disease. The NHL sends its most sincere condolences to the Snow family, the Calgary Flames organization and all who were touched by this special person."

Snow held off the progressive neuromuscular disease far longer than he was supposed to. Four years ago, he was given one year to live.

He received his diagnosis in June 2019, not long after losing his father, two uncles and a cousin to ALS. At 37, he was told to do what brings him joy. That meant continuing to work for the Flames.

In a feature on "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" that aired on HBO in March, Snow was asked why he hadn't quit working.

"That's not who I am," Snow said. "If I get up and go to work, then I'm still healthy and I'm still winning."

Snow's passion was obvious to everyone around the Flames.

"Chris was my friend. He taught us all so much by how he confronted ALS with grace, positivity, and hope," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. "Chris never complained or ever showed us that he had a bad day, and while there may have been many, he continued to perform his job to a very high standard.

“Through his journey, Chris became a true inspiration for all who knew him and an incredible advocate for everyone affected by ALS. He fought with courage and determination for every day he had with Kelsie, Cohen and Willa, making countless memories with them over these past five years.

“We will never replace a person like Chris. We simply pay tribute to him by moving forward with the same passion that he brought to his life each day."

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson agreed.

"Chris Snow, he breathed the Calgary Flames and loved every second of it," he said Thursday. "He was a [heck] of a person, great family man and a [heck] of a father."

While pursuing an experimental therapy to slow the disease, Snow did research and made recommendations for contract negotiations, free agency and the NHL Draft.

"It's challenging speaking," Snow said in June 2022. "So I do more presentations that are written and thought out in advance, which actually is even better because there's less ad-libbing."

Snow's presentations weren't always warmly received, but his persistence won over his detractors.

"Originally I would argue with him to start with at some of the analytics that would come out," said Flames coach Ryan Huska, who joined the organization as coach of its American Hockey League affiliate in 2015 and became a Flames assistant in 2018. "Once you would hear his reasoning for things and the way his brain, or the way he worked with the analytics, we started to see more closely eye to eye to the point where now I see how important analytics are to a coach's ability, whether it's putting the right lineup on the ice or adjusting some of your systems based on what the numbers and the tendencies are showing.

"Chris was really influential in helping me develop in that regard to using analytics more effectively for sure."

Huska said Snow was one of his major advocates when he was hired as coach June 12.

"I think he was one of my bigger supporters in helping me get this job, so he means a significant amount for me," Huska said. "It's a tough time, and we're there for their family. That's what we're about here. Your heart goes out for what they're going through right now."

The Snows savored every moment together, big and small, with their children.

"This is a complete win," Snow said on HBO. "My kids were so little. They were 4 and 7 when I was diagnosed. Now they're 8 and 11. I have to think that I can beat this in order to get up each day and go on with normalcy, be a dad and play. So as long as I can do those things, then I don't think I'm dying."

There were other moments, like Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference First Round between the Flames and Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary won 3-2 in overtime.

"That was a pretty emotional experience, just because you don't know, right?" Kelsie said in June 2022. "You never know going in, like, 'Well, is this going to be my last chance?'

“And so those things are always big. They're so much more on the front of our mind than for other people, the notion that we need to hold onto that moment and remember it."

Snow, family honored at 2022 NHL Awards show

The Snows have been open and honest about their experience with ALS via social media, and Kelsie has shared their story and others' stories via her blog and podcast "Sorry, I'm Sad." They have raised awareness and money via efforts like #weaksidestrong, which challenges people to do something they love but with their opposite hand or foot.

At the 2022 NHL Awards, Snow and his family took the stage to a standing ovation to present the Norris Trophy, which is awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL. Although ALS affected his face, speech and right arm, Chris thumped his chest with his left arm in appreciation.

"ALS is an isolating disease," Kelsie told the audience. "Thanks for always reminding us that we are not alone."

"Now we hand out the trophy to the best defenseman," Chris said. "I know that these guys are so vitally important. When constructing the roster, they are the foundation of the team."

"Here are the nominees for the James Norris Memorial Trophy," Kelsie said.

After a video montage of Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, they opened a box containing the winner's name.

"And the Norris Trophy goes to … " Chris said.

"Cale Makar!" Cohen said.

Chris called it a huge honor.

"This night is about the players and their achievements, and to not only allow us to participate but to share our story is such an awesome way to honor the people with the disease, not just us," he said then. "Hey, this disease deserves more attention shined on it, and we're really grateful to the League for doing that."

Snow was named assistant general manager of the Flames on Sept. 26, 2019. He began with the club in 2011 as director of hockey analysis.

Snow previously worked as director of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild between 2006 and 2010. Before entering team management, he worked as an NHL and MLB beat writer, covering the Wild for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and the Boston Red Sox for the Boston Globe. He began his sports writing career at NHL.com.

NHL.com independent correspondent Aaron Vickers contributed to this report