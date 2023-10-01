Snow, Flames assistant general manager, dies of ALS at 42

"The National Hockey League family is deeply saddened by the passing of Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow, a remarkable man whose courageous and relentless battle with ALS has been an inspiration to so many," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "An innovative student of our game with an expertise in data analysis, Chris supervised the creation and build-out of the Flames' analytics department and was influential in all facets of the club's hockey operations decision-making. First and foremost, however, he was a beloved husband to Kelsie, a devoted dad to Cohen and Willa, and a friend to everyone in hockey fortunate enough to have met him.

"The Snows' willingness to share the trials and triumphs of Chris' lengthy ALS journey has inspired so many and profoundly increased awareness of the need to find a cure for this debilitating disease. The NHL sends its most sincere condolences to the Snow family, the Calgary Flames organization and all who were touched by this special person."

Snow held off the progressive neuromuscular disease far longer than he was supposed to. Four years ago, he was given one year to live.

He received his diagnosis in June 2019, not long after losing his father, two uncles and a cousin to ALS. At 37, he was told to do what brings him joy. That meant continuing to work for the Flames.

In a feature on "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" that aired on HBO in March, Snow was asked why he hadn't quit working.

"That's not who I am," Snow said. "If I get up and go to work, then I'm still healthy and I'm still winning."

Snow's passion was obvious to everyone around the Flames.

"Chris was my friend. He taught us all so much by how he confronted ALS with grace, positivity, and hope," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. "Chris never complained or ever showed us that he had a bad day, and while there may have been many, he continued to perform his job to a very high standard.

“Through his journey, Chris became a true inspiration for all who knew him and an incredible advocate for everyone affected by ALS. He fought with courage and determination for every day he had with Kelsie, Cohen and Willa, making countless memories with them over these past five years.

“We will never replace a person like Chris. We simply pay tribute to him by moving forward with the same passion that he brought to his life each day."

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson agreed.

"Chris Snow, he breathed the Calgary Flames and loved every second of it," he said Thursday. "He was a [heck] of a person, great family man and a [heck] of a father."

While pursuing an experimental therapy to slow the disease, Snow did research and made recommendations for contract negotiations, free agency and the NHL Draft.

"It's challenging speaking," Snow said in June 2022. "So I do more presentations that are written and thought out in advance, which actually is even better because there's less ad-libbing."

Snow's presentations weren't always warmly received, but his persistence won over his detractors.

"Originally I would argue with him to start with at some of the analytics that would come out," said Flames coach Ryan Huska, who joined the organization as coach of its American Hockey League affiliate in 2015 and became a Flames assistant in 2018. "Once you would hear his reasoning for things and the way his brain, or the way he worked with the analytics, we started to see more closely eye to eye to the point where now I see how important analytics are to a coach's ability, whether it's putting the right lineup on the ice or adjusting some of your systems based on what the numbers and the tendencies are showing.

"Chris was really influential in helping me develop in that regard to using analytics more effectively for sure."

Huska said Snow was one of his major advocates when he was hired as coach June 12.

"I think he was one of my bigger supporters in helping me get this job, so he means a significant amount for me," Huska said. "It's a tough time, and we're there for their family. That's what we're about here. Your heart goes out for what they're going through right now."

The Snows savored every moment together, big and small, with their children.

"This is a complete win," Snow said on HBO. "My kids were so little. They were 4 and 7 when I was diagnosed. Now they're 8 and 11. I have to think that I can beat this in order to get up each day and go on with normalcy, be a dad and play. So as long as I can do those things, then I don't think I'm dying."

There were other moments, like Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference First Round between the Flames and Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary won 3-2 in overtime.

"That was a pretty emotional experience, just because you don't know, right?" Kelsie said in June 2022. "You never know going in, like, 'Well, is this going to be my last chance?'

“And so those things are always big. They're so much more on the front of our mind than for other people, the notion that we need to hold onto that moment and remember it."