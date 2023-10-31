Celine Dion meets St. Louis, Canadiens after game in Las Vegas

Near, far wherever the Montreal Canadiens are, they’re here in Celine Dion’s heart.

The Grammy Award-winning singer met up with her hometown team after the Canadiens played the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

In a video posted by the Canadiens, Dion and Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis hugged as they spoke in French. St. Louis shared with Dion that he was at Olympic Stadium in Montreal when the singer sung “Une colombe" for Pope John Paul II as a teenager.

“We’ve changed a little bit since then, but not too much,” Dion said in the video.