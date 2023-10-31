Short Shifts

Ryan Reaves scares Maple Leafs teammates on Halloween

Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

NHL team theme night celebrations

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Matthew Perry remembered by Ottawa Senators and NHL

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Bruins honor victims of Maine shooting before game

Weight, Huddy to be inducted into Oilers Hall of Fame in pregame ceremony

Brandon Montour dresses son as Sam Bennett for Halloween

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel hosts local kids for trick or treat

The Beaches to perform before NHL Heritage Classic

Hellebuyck brings Taylor Swift craze to NHL with costume

Scott Hanson sends video message to 'Frozen Frenzy' hosts on ESPN

Celine Dion meets St. Louis, Canadiens after game in Las Vegas

Near, far wherever the Montreal Canadiens are, they’re here in Celine Dion’s heart.

The Grammy Award-winning singer met up with her hometown team after the Canadiens played the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

In a video posted by the Canadiens, Dion and Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis hugged as they spoke in French. St. Louis shared with Dion that he was at Olympic Stadium in Montreal when the singer sung “Une colombe" for Pope John Paul II as a teenager.

“We’ve changed a little bit since then, but not too much,” Dion said in the video.

After, Dion and her sons met Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. The crew posed for a picture.

Dion, who is from Charlemagne, Quebec, has had multiple Las Vegas residencies throughout the years and still resides in the city with her family.

Despite Dion’s Las Vegas ties, the Canadiens are safe in the singer’s heart.