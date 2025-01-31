Hurricanes celebrate Andersen’s 500th NHL game

Team holds special pregame ceremony, players wear custom shirts

CHI@CAR: Andersen honored for 500 games in pregame ceremony

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Frederik Andersen stacked up the career milestones and gifts on Thursday.

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrated the veteran goalie’s 500th NHL game with a special ceremony before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Lenovo Center.

Andersen was joined by his girlfriend, dad, grandfather, brother and sister on the ice for the ceremony.

A tribute video aired of the goalie’s career highlights on the arena video board. Current and former teammates including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal sent their well wishes.

The Hurricanes presented Andersen with a custom portrait made of Legos and a custom goalie mask commemorating his achievements. His teammates gifted him 2025 U.S. Open tennis championship tickets.

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky presented a Tiffany crystal on behalf of the League. Owner Tom Dundon and goalie coach Paul Schonfelder gave Andersen the commemorative silver stick.

Before the game, the Hurricanes arrived with custom T-shirts in honor of their goalie. “Freddie 500” was written on the front of the shirts and “Fredzilla” was written on the back.

Andersen played his 500th game on Jan. 20 against the Blackhawks in Chicago. He is the second goalie to reach the career milestone with the Hurricanes. On Jan. 23, he recorded his 300th career win after the Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Danish goalie is in his 12th NHL season and fourth with the Hurricanes. He also played for the Anaheim Ducks for three seasons and Toronto Maple Leafs for five seasons.

