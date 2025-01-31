Hurricanes celebrate Andersen’s 500th NHL game

Frederik Andersen stacked up the career milestones and gifts on Thursday.

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrated the veteran goalie’s 500th NHL game with a special ceremony before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Lenovo Center.

Andersen was joined by his girlfriend, dad, grandfather, brother and sister on the ice for the ceremony.

A tribute video aired of the goalie’s career highlights on the arena video board. Current and former teammates including Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal sent their well wishes.