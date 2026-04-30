Vladar rides 'belief' to OT shutout with 42 saves in Flyers’ clinching win

It would have been understandable if the Flyers started to doubt themselves Wednesday. After winning the first three games of the series, they struggled to close out the Penguins, losing 4-2 in Game 4 and 3-2 in Game 5, on Kris Letang’s wacky winning goal that caromed off the end boards and bounced in off the back of Vladar’s leg.

He shook that off, though, and didn’t allow another goal in the series. That was important because Silovs didn’t allow any either until York’s wrist shot from the right point sailed through Noah Cates’ screen in front and went in off the right post.

Pittsburgh had controlled play for most of the third period and overtime, outshooting Philadelphia 23-11. But, because of Vladar, the Flyers were still within one shot of winning the series.

“It was just so back and forth, Grade A chances kind of both ways, and it just felt like nothing was going to get past ‘Vladdy,’” York said. “I think we all felt that, we knew that we just needed one good decent look and we were able to capitalize. So, he was unbelievable for us tonight.

“Just so many Grade A chances that they had that he just stood tall for us.”

Vladar stopped 148 of 158 shots in the series for a 1.61 GAA, and .937 save percentage, with two shutouts. Playing behind a young team learning to win in front of him, he appeared unfazed by everything, even unlucky bounces like the one that went against him in Game 5.

“How do you not love the guy?” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “He’s like, ‘I should have had this goal.’ He was blaming himself and it’s not his fault. That’s what he does. He’s taking a bullet for some guys or the team and taking a bullet for me. You love the guy when he puts that kind of effort.

“He’s been great all series, he’s been great all year, but he was phenomenal tonight for us.”