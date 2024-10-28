Bruins dress up as 'Monsters Inc.' characters for Halloween visit to hospital

Team dons colorful onesies, visits kids at Massachusetts General

bruins monsters inc

© Amalie Benjamin

By Amalie Benjamin
By Amalie Benjamin

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman drew a few startled looks as he drove to work on Monday.

The Boston Bruins goalie, clad in a blue-and-purple onesie as the character Sully from "Monsters, Inc.," complete with headpiece, arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital ready to bring some Halloween spirit for the team’s annual visit.

“This has got to be one of my favorites,” Swayman said, of the costumes. “The guys are in character and a lot of guys know a lot of the quotes already, so I’ve got to freshen up. But it is definitely one of my favorite events of the year for us, one that I look forward to, coming in here, seeing all the kids and the staff.”

The Bruins, including Brad Marchand , Charlie Coyle and Hampus Lindholm , made visits to Both Mass General for Children and Boston Children’s Hospital, continuing a tradition that has seen them dress as superheroes, Barbie characters, Mario and company and the cast of Toy Story in recent seasons.

“It’s just our opportunity to get to connect with the community and these kids that support us,” said Swayman, who was Barbie last season. “We just know that they’re here with us every step of the way. To get this opportunity to see them in person, show that we’re supporting them, and that they are the true heroes in this all, keeping their attitudes and seeing the smiles on their faces. It’s a pretty special event to be a part of.”

Halloween isn’t quite as popular back home in Sweden, but Lindholm said it’s spreading, though Easter is the day they usually go trick-or-treating.

He was cast as Sheri Squibbles, complete with curlers in his hair.

“It’s actually my real hair,” he joked.

Lindholm said he grew up on the "Monsters, Inc." movies, though he wasn’t quite as familiar with the Sheri Squibbles character, from "Monsters University."

But he was thrilled to don her house dress, blonde hair and curlers, with the intention of drawing a few smiles.

“It’s special,” Lindholm said. “We’re helping kids. We know how much it means for Halloween and holidays to bring that joy, especially in hospitals. It’s kids having to go through tough times. They just want to get that smile on their faces. If we can help them in any way with that, it’s our pleasure to come here. It also brings so much joy to us as a team and players to see those kids smile.

“If we can help out with bringing a smile to them, it brings a smile to us.”

