Bruins dress up as 'Monsters Inc.' characters for Halloween visit to hospital

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman drew a few startled looks as he drove to work on Monday.

The Boston Bruins goalie, clad in a blue-and-purple onesie as the character Sully from "Monsters, Inc.," complete with headpiece, arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital ready to bring some Halloween spirit for the team’s annual visit.

“This has got to be one of my favorites,” Swayman said, of the costumes. “The guys are in character and a lot of guys know a lot of the quotes already, so I’ve got to freshen up. But it is definitely one of my favorite events of the year for us, one that I look forward to, coming in here, seeing all the kids and the staff.”