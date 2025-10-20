Marchand return to Boston with Panthers latest notable NHL 'homecoming'

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will end a five-game road trip Tuesday, and you can rest assured that Brad Marchand has had Oct. 21 circled on his calendar since the 2025-26 NHL schedule was announced.

The 37-year-old forward will return to TD Garden in Boston with the Panthers and play the Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS), his first game in any arena since they traded him to Florida on March 7.

Since that change of address, the 27th captain in Bruins history helped the Panthers win the Cup, his second championship after winning with Boston in 2011. He then signed a six-year contract to stay with the Panthers on July 1, passing up the opportunity to test the free agent market.

Marchand's return to Boston will be much more about emotion than dollars and cents. He was a beloved leader and sparkplug where his NHL career began in 2009, after the Bruins selected him in the third round (No. 71) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

The native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, played 1,090 regular-season and 157 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Boston. On Sept. 12, 2023, for the Bruins' 100th anniversary, he was voted to their Historic 100 and their 20-member All-Centennial Roster on Oct. 12.

Expect emotions to be running high for Marchand and the Boston fan base when the Panthers play the Bruins in a "homecoming" game that joins a memorable list in NHL history, a popular player skating against his former team in the uniform of an opponent.

Here, covering a span of a half-century, a chronological walk through some of the League's most noteworthy homecoming games.