Marchand return to Boston with Panthers latest notable NHL 'homecoming'

Forward among key players over half-century to skate against former team back in old city

© Bruce Bennett; Dave Sandford/Getty Images

By Dave Stubbs
@davestubbs.bsky.social NHL.com Columnist

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will end a five-game road trip Tuesday, and you can rest assured that Brad Marchand has had Oct. 21 circled on his calendar since the 2025-26 NHL schedule was announced.

The 37-year-old forward will return to TD Garden in Boston with the Panthers and play the Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS), his first game in any arena since they traded him to Florida on March 7.

Since that change of address, the 27th captain in Bruins history helped the Panthers win the Cup, his second championship after winning with Boston in 2011. He then signed a six-year contract to stay with the Panthers on July 1, passing up the opportunity to test the free agent market.

Marchand's return to Boston will be much more about emotion than dollars and cents. He was a beloved leader and sparkplug where his NHL career began in 2009, after the Bruins selected him in the third round (No. 71) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

The native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, played 1,090 regular-season and 157 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Boston. On Sept. 12, 2023, for the Bruins' 100th anniversary, he was voted to their Historic 100 and their 20-member All-Centennial Roster on Oct. 12.

Expect emotions to be running high for Marchand and the Boston fan base when the Panthers play the Bruins in a "homecoming" game that joins a memorable list in NHL history, a popular player skating against his former team in the uniform of an opponent.

Here, covering a span of a half-century, a chronological walk through some of the League's most noteworthy homecoming games.

© Macdonald Stewart, Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Ed Giacomin in a New York Rangers portrait and as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Ed Giacomin, Nov. 2, 1975, Madison Square Garden, New York:

The goalie, adored by fans since he arrived with the New York Rangers in 1965, was placed on waivers Oct. 31 to make way for John Davidson after the Rangers were unable to find a trading partner. The Detroit Red Wings immediately claimed Giacomin, then the Rangers' all-time winningest goalie, for the $30,000 waiver fee and as luck/fate would have it, Detroit was a visitor to Madison Square Garden two nights later. Fans raised the roof for a favorite son, reducing him to tears, while howling their displeasure at general manager Emile "Cat" Francis with chants of "Kill the Cat!" Rangers players were even reluctant to shoot on Giacomin, who made 42 saves in a 6-4 Red Wings win.

© Frank Prazak/Hockey Hall of Fame

Phil Esposito on his Boston Bruins bench during the 1967-68 season at Boston Garden.

Phil Esposito, Dec. 11, 1975, Boston Garden:

The Bruins' trade of Esposito, their black-and-gold-blooded sniper, to the Rangers on Nov. 7, 1975, packaged with Carol Vadnais for Brad Park, Jean Ratelle and Joe Zanussi, stunned Esposito and Boston equally. Esposito admitted on his homecoming night that the Garden's tumultuous ovation during warmup "sent a few chills up my spine. … Vad (Vadnais) said someone should slap me in the face, I looked so pale. When I have no color, that's something." Esposito had two assists in the Rangers' 5-1 victory.

© Steven Goldstein/Hockey Hall of Fame

Gordie Howe and Nick Fotiu of the Hartford Whalers during a game at The Checkerdome in St. Louis on March 1, 1980.

Gordie Howe, Jan. 12, 1980, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit:

The Red Wings icon, age 51, returned to Joe Louis Arena in the green and white of the Hartford Whalers, battling the lingering effects of a chest cold on a team that had lost four straight and gone nine without a win (0-7 with two ties). "I don't care if I score a goal or not," Mr. Hockey said before the game. "I just want to play a good brand of hockey because those people have been good to me for many years." Howe was held without a point in the Whalers' 6-4 victory, but this night was all about the Motor City's love affair with arguably the greatest player of all time.

© Bruce Bennett Studios; Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

A tearful Wayne Gretzky at an Aug. 9, 1988, news conference in Edmonton announcing his trade to the Kings, and later that day introduced to the media in Los Angeles.

Wayne Gretzky, Oct. 19, 1988, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton:

The Oilers sending The Great One to the Los Angeles Kings on Aug. 9, 1988, remains the most famous trade in NHL history. Gretzky was shipped to Los Angeles with center Mike Krushelnyski and defenseman Marty McSorley for center Jimmy Carson, Martin Gelinas; first-round NHL Draft picks in 1989, 1991 and 1993; and $15 million. His first game back in Edmonton after the trade was less than monumental, viewed the morning after as "a big letdown" by an Edmonton Journal headline. Gretzky had two assists in an 8-6 Oilers victory, a game that couldn't possibly match its hype. "I didn't know what to expect, to be honest," the star attraction told reporters, his ovation having lasted about four minutes. "For the Edmonton people, it turned out the way they wanted, which is nice. … I'm glad it's over. I'm sure they are, too. Everybody has been talking about this game for so long. These things tend to get hyped. Unfortunately, it tends to take away from the game."

© Guy Lafleur skating as New York Ranger

Guy Lafleur and New York Rangers goalie prospect Mike Rosati skate prior to the game against the Canadiens at the Forum on Feb. 4, 1989, a fan's banner welcoming Lafleur back to Montreal.

Guy Lafleur, Feb. 4, 1989, Montreal Forum:

The Canadiens' flashiest, most explosive forward since Maurice "Rocket" Richard retired from hockey 19 games into the 1984-85 season, dissatisfied with his new role under coach Jacques Lemaire. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988. Then Esposito, the Rangers GM, lured him out of retirement that fall. Lafleur's homecoming to the Montreal Forum was perfect in every regard: He scored twice and had an assist for the Rangers in a crowd-pleasing 7-5 Canadiens victory. Lafleur would play two more NHL seasons, Montreal's embrace a bit cooler with the Flower wearing the jersey of the provincial rival Quebec Nordiques.

© NHLI; Steve Crandall/ Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers forward Mark Messier with the 1985 Stanley Cup, and in 1992 with the New York Rangers.

Mark Messier, Jan. 23, 1992, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton:

An Oct. 4, 1991, trade sent Oilers legend Mark Messier to the Rangers after 12 seasons in Edmonton. The fiery, forever-intense forward traded the captaincy of the Oilers for that of the Rangers, wearing New York's "C" onto Edmonton ice for his homecoming. Messier admitted to having butterflies the morning of his return. "I have a lot of feelings for Edmonton," he said. "This was a special place." Messier skated away from his nerves following a 90-second standing ovation before the opening face-off, scoring the game-winning goal along with an assist in the Rangers' 3-1 victory.

© Denis Brodeur/Getty Images

Patrick Roy returns to Montreal, for whom he twice won the Stanley Cup, in the uniform of the Colorado Avalanche.

Patrick Roy, March 5, 1997, Montreal Forum:

The trade of Canadiens goalie Patrick Roy to the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 6, 1995, is still a delicate subject in Montreal nearly three decades after the fact; many in the fan base are still gnashing their teeth over a deal that sent the 1986 and 1993 Stanley Cup champion to the Avalanche because of an ego clash with then-coach Mario Tremblay. "I really appreciated it," Roy would say of the thunderous Molson (now Bell) Centre welcome he received. "All I wanted was for people to remember what I did for Montreal, not for [what happened] on Dec. 2." It was on that night when Roy played his final game for the Canadiens, left in net by Tremblay for nine of the visiting Red Wings' 11 goals. He told team president Ronald Corey upon being pulled that he'd played his final game for Montreal and four days later, he was a member of the Avalanche, returning to Montreal for the first time 15 months later to make 34 saves in a 7-3 Avalanche win.

Top photo: Brad Marchand of the Florida Panthers with the Stanley Cup on June 17, 2025, and with the trophy as a member of the Boston Bruins on June 15, 2011.

