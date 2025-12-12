Blackhawks show off hockey-inspired renovation at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Players show up for ribbon cutting for facility that helps those recovering from complex conditions

Blackhawks shirley lab
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The newly-renovated playroom at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago is cool as ice.

Thanks to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, the facility's recovery space got a complete makeover and now has a distinct hockey feel.

Players were on hand decked out in jerseys and either Santa hats or reindeer antlers to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week for the lab, which helps children and adults recover from severe and complex conditions.

"I think we just enjoy coming here so much, especially during the season you get consumed in your own thoughts of how the season is going you forget what the real world is like and what these kids are facing every day," Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno told the team's website. "So to come here and put that in perspective and put a smile on their face which in turn puts a smile on ours is probably the most gratifying thing especially around the holidays."

The new room is filled with Blackhawks decor and gives patients a place they can play, create and connect while recovering. Foligno emphasized the importance of having a facility like Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and the doctors, nurses and staff.

"These are all people that support us so to come back and support them as a team off the ice is gratifying for everyone and we leave here feeling really good about what goes on in this city," Foligno said. "And the amazing people, the nurses, the doctors and these facilities that we are so blessed to have."

