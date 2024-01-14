Matthews, Marner meet young siblings who sold lemonade to attend Maple Leafs game

“The Little Hustlers” start summer business to meet their idols

Maple Leafs fans lemonade stand

© Toronto Maple Leafs

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade to meet your favorite hockey players.

Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner met two young Toronto Maple Leafs fans who started a lemonade stand over the summer to raise money for a game this season before their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Arena.

In a viral TikTok video, Jax and Jonah created “The Little Hustlers” lemonade stand selling freshly squeezed lemonade. Their mom promised the young fans if they raised enough money, they could attend their first NHL hockey game.

The boys also hoped to take a picture with their two favorite players before the game.

On Saturday, the hockey-loving boys' wish came true.

Mathews and Marner signed the brothers’ jerseys and gifted them signed pucks and sticks.

The crew also posed for a group picture.

Doesn't get much sweeter than that.

