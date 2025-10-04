Mammoth season preview: Cooley, Guenther could power way to playoff berth

Peterka expected to bolster top line; Hayton may be ready to break out for Utah

Utah season preview 25 26

© Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

The 2025-26 NHL season starts Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Utah Mammoth.

Last season: 38-31-13, sixth in Central Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Andre Tourigny (fifth season)

Biggest challenge

Living up to expectations. This is the second season since the NHL established a new franchise, and Utah purchased the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes. Known as the Utah Hockey Club last season, the team now has a permanent identity as the Utah Mammoth. It has a new practice facility, an upgraded arena in Delta Center and an up-and-coming roster. The goal is to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in Utah (and the first time in five seasons, including Arizona history). Still, it’s going to be tough in a Central Division that includes five teams that qualified for the playoffs last season, and Mammoth are like the arena -- a work in progress, better but not done yet.

How they make playoffs

Stay healthy, be more consistent and score more goals. Utah lost 230 man-games to injuries last season, was inconsistent from period to period and game to game, and tied for 20th in the NHL in goals per game (2.93). The Mammoth need young forwards to take another step, especially 21-year-old Logan Cooley, who had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 75 games last season, and 22-year-old Dylan Guenther, who had 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) in 70 games.

UTA@NYI: Guenther sends a laser past Varlamov in overtime

Most intriguing addition

Forward JJ Peterka should help offensively. The 23-year-old signed a five-year, $38.5 million contract with the Mammoth ($7.7 million average annual value) after they acquired him in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on June 26. He set an NHL career high with 68 points (27 goals, 41 points) in 77 games last season, and now he’s expected to skate on the top line with Cooley and Guenther. Considering the three are in the same age range, this could be a dynamic line for a long time.

Biggest potential surprise

Barrett Hayton is 25 and entering his seventh NHL season. He set NHL career highs in goals (20), assists (26) and points (46) in 82 games last season. But does he have more upside, and will he have the opportunity to show it? The No. 5 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft is expected to center captain Clayton Keller on the left wing and Nick Schmaltz on the right. Keller led Utah with 90 points (30 goals, 60 assists) in 81 games last season. Schmaltz had 63 points (20 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. Another candidate: backup goalie Vitek Vanecek. The Mammoth hope the 29-year-old can start 25-35 games and recapture his old form; he went 33-11-4 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 52 games (48 starts) for the New Jersey Devils in 2022-23.

DAL@UTA: Hayton trims Utah Hockey Club's deficit in 3rd period

Ready to contribute

Defenseman Dmitriy Simashev has impressed during the preseason and could play his way onto the roster. The 20-year-old is an NHL rookie, but he has professional experience, having played 137 games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League over the past three seasons. The No. 6 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is 6-foot-4, 198 pounds and can skate. Tourigny said he’s making good reads and using his stick to close quickly on the puck carrier.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Karel Vejmelka, G: He took over as Utah’s No. 1 goalie last season and reached career bests in games played (58), starts (55), wins (26), GAA (2.58) and save percentage (.904). Vejmelka had a plus-7 goal differential and kept his team in plenty of games last season; he had a .930 save percentage or better in 21 different games (tied for 10th in NHL), going 16-3-1 in his 20 decisions over that span. Per NHL EDGE stats, Vejmelka also had strong underlying numbers, ranking tied for eighth in long-range save percentage (.984). With the Mammoth adding Peterka to their strong young forward group and veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt from the champion Panthers to their defense, Vejmelka is a potential fantasy bargain attainable outside the top 140 overall (25th among goalies) based on average draft position. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Dmitri Simashev -- Sean Durzi

Olli Maatta -- Nate Schmidt

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Related Content

Ingram traded to Oilers by Mammoth for future considerations

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats: Peterka's outlook after trade to Mammoth

Season Previews

Penguins season preview: Muse will guide retool through youth movement

Oettinger feels like 'luckiest guy in the world' heading into season with Stars

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Flyers season preview: Goalie tandem, power play among challenges

Pacific Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Kraken season preview: Production of Beniers, Wright could fuel playoff push

Senators season preview: Pieces in place to make deep playoff run

Central Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Metropolitan Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Sharks season preview: Misa joins Celebrini, Smith to help speed up rebuild

2025-26 NHL season could be filled with milestones

Rangers season preview: Sullivan hired with hopes of returning to Cup contention

Islanders season preview: Aiming for playoff return with No. 1 pick Schaefer

Predators season preview: Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei look to bounce back

Toews, Marner among new faces in new places for 2025-26 season

Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs