Mammoth season preview: Cooley, Guenther could power way to playoff berth

The 2025-26 NHL season starts Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Utah Mammoth.

Last season: 38-31-13, sixth in Central Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Andre Tourigny (fifth season)

Biggest challenge

Living up to expectations. This is the second season since the NHL established a new franchise, and Utah purchased the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes. Known as the Utah Hockey Club last season, the team now has a permanent identity as the Utah Mammoth. It has a new practice facility, an upgraded arena in Delta Center and an up-and-coming roster. The goal is to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in Utah (and the first time in five seasons, including Arizona history). Still, it’s going to be tough in a Central Division that includes five teams that qualified for the playoffs last season, and Mammoth are like the arena -- a work in progress, better but not done yet.

How they make playoffs

Stay healthy, be more consistent and score more goals. Utah lost 230 man-games to injuries last season, was inconsistent from period to period and game to game, and tied for 20th in the NHL in goals per game (2.93). The Mammoth need young forwards to take another step, especially 21-year-old Logan Cooley, who had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 75 games last season, and 22-year-old Dylan Guenther, who had 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) in 70 games.