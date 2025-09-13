Perry out 6-8 weeks for Kings after knee surgery

40-year-old forward who signed as free agent injured during training skate

Corey Perry LAK injury status

© Los Angeles Kings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Corey Perry will miss the start of the season for the Los Angeles Kings because of a knee injury.

The 40-year-old forward was injured on Friday while taking part in a training skate. He had surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

The timeline means Perry could be out for the first month of the regular season. The Kings open the regular season against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 7.

Perry signed a one-year contract with the Kings on July 1. He had 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers last season and 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons and has been to the Cup Final five of the past six seasons, losing each.

Selected by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim with the No. 28 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry has 935 points (448 goals, 487 assists) in 1,392 regular-season games for the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, and 141 points (64 goals, 77 assists) in 237 playoff games, the third-most playoff games in NHL history, behind Chris Chelios (266) and Nicklas Lidstrom (263).

He won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007.

