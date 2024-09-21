Panthers season preview: Quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions begins

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

While Gadjovich, Samoskevich and Sourdif will be among the forwards trying to earn jobs in training camp, Schmidt and Adam Boqvist could face competition on defense from returnee Uvis Balinskis, who played 26 games for the Panthers last season, and possibly Mikulas Hovorka, an undrafted free agent who signed an entry-level contract April 10. Although Spencer Knight is in line to succeed Anthony Stolarz (signed with Toronto) as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup in net, he could face a challenge from Chris Driedger, who signed a one-year contract on July 1.

Most intriguing addition

Joining one of the NHL’s top teams should help Boqvist after he struggled with injuries and inconsistency during his first two NHL stops with the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks, who selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, and Blue Jackets. The 24-year-old scored an NHL career-high 11 goals in 52 games with Columbus in 2021-22 and had an NHL career-high 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 46 games in 2022-23, so he has offensive potential. Boqvist could also benefit from watching Forsling, a fellow Swede who also struggled early in his career before being claimed off waivers by Florida in 2021 and emerging as one of the NHL’s best defensive defensemen.

Biggest potential surprise

Hovorka is big at 6-foot-6, 229 pounds and it would be surprising if he started the season with the Panthers. The 23-year-old will likely get a good look in training camp, though, and could lay the groundwork for an in-season callup by playing well before going to Charlotte of the American Hockey League to help with his adjustment to the North American game. Florida likes his raw talent. Hovorka’s plus-14 led Ceske Budejovice of the Czech Extraliga, and he had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 51 games last season.

Ready to contribute

Samoskevich, the No. 24 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, got his feet wet by playing seven games for the Panthers last season and appears poised to take the next step. Florida’s offseason departures at forward will give him the opportunity to prove that during training camp and the preseason. The 21-year-old overcame a slow start to lead Charlotte with 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists), tied for the AHL team’s lead in goals in 62 games last season.

Fantasy sleeper

Lundell, F -- Lundell has reached 30 points in each of his three NHL seasons while playing fewer than 80 games in each of them. He has a sneaky benefit from seeing secondary power-play time with Florida and being part of a high-powered offense that had the second-most shots on goal per game in the NHL last season (33.7). Lundell has underrated value on a Panthers team that has multiple highly ranked fantasy players. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight