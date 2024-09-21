Panthers season preview: Quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions begins

Schmidt, A. Boqvist added to retooled defense following departures of Montour, Ekman-Larsson

panthers_062424f

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Florida Panthers.

Coach: Paul Maurice (third season)

Last season: 52-24-6; first place in Atlantic Division, won Stanley Cup

3 KEYS

1. Managing the schedule

The Florida Panthers have played an NHL-high 209 games the past two seasons, including 45 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final and defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Cup Final last season. Following a second consecutive short offseason to recover, finding ways to maintain the players’ energy will be essential to Florida’s repeat bid. That will be additionally challenging during a season when the Panthers travel to play the Dallas Stars in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal in Tampere on Nov. 1 and 2 and could have a chunk of their roster play in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. Forwards Aleksander Barkov (Finland) and Matthew Tkachuk (United States), and defenseman Gustav Forsling (Sweden) have already been picked to play in the tournament from Feb. 12-20 with several more Panthers players expected to be selected when the rosters for Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States are completed.

2. Retooled defense

The Panthers had to plug two significant holes on defense after losing Brandon Montour (signed with Seattle Kraken) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (signed with Toronto Maple Leafs). Florida hopes Nate Schmidt and Adam Boqvist, who each signed a one-year contract, can rebound after being bought out by the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets, respectively, following last season. The Panthers first pair of Forsling and Aaron Ekblad remains intact, which helps, but finding the right partners for Schmidt and Boqvist will be part of the training camp agenda.

3. Forward depth

The top of Florida’s forward lineup is mostly intact, but their depth, which helped put them over the top in the playoffs, was depleted by the departures of Vladimir Tarasenko (Detroit Red Wings), Kevin Stenlund (Utah Hockey Club), Ryan Lomberg (Calgary Flames), Nick Cousins (Ottawa Senators), Steven Lorentz (pro tryout with Maple Leafs) and Kyle Okposo (unrestricted free agent). Free-agent signees Tomas Nosek and Jesper Boqvist will be counted on to help replace them, along with returnee Jonah Gadjovich and, potentially, rookies Mackie Samoskevich and Justin Sourdif.

Can anyone in the Atlantic Division leapfrog the Cats

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

While Gadjovich, Samoskevich and Sourdif will be among the forwards trying to earn jobs in training camp, Schmidt and Adam Boqvist could face competition on defense from returnee Uvis Balinskis, who played 26 games for the Panthers last season, and possibly Mikulas Hovorka, an undrafted free agent who signed an entry-level contract April 10. Although Spencer Knight is in line to succeed Anthony Stolarz (signed with Toronto) as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup in net, he could face a challenge from Chris Driedger, who signed a one-year contract on July 1.

Most intriguing addition

Joining one of the NHL’s top teams should help Boqvist after he struggled with injuries and inconsistency during his first two NHL stops with the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks, who selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, and Blue Jackets. The 24-year-old scored an NHL career-high 11 goals in 52 games with Columbus in 2021-22 and had an NHL career-high 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 46 games in 2022-23, so he has offensive potential. Boqvist could also benefit from watching Forsling, a fellow Swede who also struggled early in his career before being claimed off waivers by Florida in 2021 and emerging as one of the NHL’s best defensive defensemen.

Biggest potential surprise

Hovorka is big at 6-foot-6, 229 pounds and it would be surprising if he started the season with the Panthers. The 23-year-old will likely get a good look in training camp, though, and could lay the groundwork for an in-season callup by playing well before going to Charlotte of the American Hockey League to help with his adjustment to the North American game. Florida likes his raw talent. Hovorka’s plus-14 led Ceske Budejovice of the Czech Extraliga, and he had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 51 games last season.

Ready to contribute

Samoskevich, the No. 24 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, got his feet wet by playing seven games for the Panthers last season and appears poised to take the next step. Florida’s offseason departures at forward will give him the opportunity to prove that during training camp and the preseason. The 21-year-old overcame a slow start to lead Charlotte with 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists), tied for the AHL team’s lead in goals in 62 games last season.

Fantasy sleeper

Lundell, F -- Lundell has reached 30 points in each of his three NHL seasons while playing fewer than 80 games in each of them. He has a sneaky benefit from seeing secondary power-play time with Florida and being part of a high-powered offense that had the second-most shots on goal per game in the NHL last season (33.7). Lundell has underrated value on a Panthers team that has multiple highly ranked fantasy players. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Dmitry Kulikov -- Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Related Content

Panthers eager to begin bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions

Reinhart, Panthers 'hungry for more' following Stanley Cup title last season

Tkachuk sips out of mini-Stanley Cup at Dolphins game

Panthers goalie coach Tallas brings Stanley Cup to Parkland school

Season Previews

Oilers season preview: Returning core motivated to finish job, win Cup

Stars season preview: Stankoven, Johnston have Dallas eyeing chance at Stanley Cup

Red Wings season preview: Tarasenko, Talbot added hoping to end playoff drought

Blue Jackets season preview: Evason takes over, seeks to develop young core

Avalanche season preview: MacKinnon could be rejoined by Landeskog

Blackhawks season preview: Veterans look to support Bedard in playoff push

Hurricanes season preview: Gostisbehere, Walker bring new look on defense

Sabres season preview: Ruff returns, aims to help end playoff drought

Flames season preview: Huberdeau needs to bounce back

Maple Leafs’ new additions provide Stanley Cup Playoff experience

Laine welcoming opportunity to be part of 'something special' with Canadiens

Ducks season preview: Gauthier, Carlsson seek to add scoring boost

Bruins season preview: Lindholm, Zadorov expected to fill needed roles

Minten eyeing role with Maple Leafs heading into Prospect Showdown

McDavid says loyalty, family, winning key factors in new Oilers contract

Montour taking long view with Kraken after winning Stanley Cup with Panthers

Crosby ‘optimistic’ about signing new contract with Penguins

Hedman feels Lightning still ‘have the team to be a contender’