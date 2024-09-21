Panthers season preview: Quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions begins

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Florida Panthers.
Coach: Paul Maurice (third season)
Last season: 52-24-6; first place in Atlantic Division, won Stanley Cup
3 KEYS
1. Managing the schedule
The Florida Panthers have played an NHL-high 209 games the past two seasons, including 45 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final and defeated the Edmonton Oilers in the Cup Final last season. Following a second consecutive short offseason to recover, finding ways to maintain the players’ energy will be essential to Florida’s repeat bid. That will be additionally challenging during a season when the Panthers travel to play the Dallas Stars in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal in Tampere on Nov. 1 and 2 and could have a chunk of their roster play in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. Forwards Aleksander Barkov (Finland) and Matthew Tkachuk (United States), and defenseman Gustav Forsling (Sweden) have already been picked to play in the tournament from Feb. 12-20 with several more Panthers players expected to be selected when the rosters for Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States are completed.
2. Retooled defense
The Panthers had to plug two significant holes on defense after losing Brandon Montour (signed with Seattle Kraken) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (signed with Toronto Maple Leafs). Florida hopes Nate Schmidt and Adam Boqvist, who each signed a one-year contract, can rebound after being bought out by the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets, respectively, following last season. The Panthers first pair of Forsling and Aaron Ekblad remains intact, which helps, but finding the right partners for Schmidt and Boqvist will be part of the training camp agenda.
3. Forward depth
The top of Florida’s forward lineup is mostly intact, but their depth, which helped put them over the top in the playoffs, was depleted by the departures of Vladimir Tarasenko (Detroit Red Wings), Kevin Stenlund (Utah Hockey Club), Ryan Lomberg (Calgary Flames), Nick Cousins (Ottawa Senators), Steven Lorentz (pro tryout with Maple Leafs) and Kyle Okposo (unrestricted free agent). Free-agent signees Tomas Nosek and Jesper Boqvist will be counted on to help replace them, along with returnee Jonah Gadjovich and, potentially, rookies Mackie Samoskevich and Justin Sourdif.