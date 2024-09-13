Tkachuk sips out of mini-Stanley Cup at Dolphins game

Panthers forward brings special companion to Thursday Night Football

Tkachuk mini SC Dolphins

© Miami Dolphins

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Tkachuk hung with Lord Stanley’s “Mini-me” on Thursday.

The Florida Panthers forward sipped out of a miniature Stanley Cup before the Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tkachuk sported Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s No. 17 jersey and a team bucket hat as he showed off the mini-Lord Stanley with a Panthers logo in the center of the trophy.

“Cheers from the Cats to the Dolphins. Good luck this year,” Tkachuk said before taking a sip from the small trophy in a video posted by the Dolphins on social media.

Hopefully, the real Stanley Cup doesn’t get too jealous by Tkachuk’s new friend.

