Tkachuk sips out of mini-Stanley Cup at Dolphins game

Matthew Tkachuk hung with Lord Stanley’s “Mini-me” on Thursday.
The Florida Panthers forward sipped out of a miniature Stanley Cup before the Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Panthers forward brings special companion to Thursday Night Football
© Miami Dolphins
Matthew Tkachuk hung with Lord Stanley’s “Mini-me” on Thursday.
The Florida Panthers forward sipped out of a miniature Stanley Cup before the Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tkachuk sported Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s No. 17 jersey and a team bucket hat as he showed off the mini-Lord Stanley with a Panthers logo in the center of the trophy.
“Cheers from the Cats to the Dolphins. Good luck this year,” Tkachuk said before taking a sip from the small trophy in a video posted by the Dolphins on social media.
Hopefully, the real Stanley Cup doesn’t get too jealous by Tkachuk’s new friend.