Tkachuk sips out of mini-Stanley Cup at Dolphins game

Tkachuk sported Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s No. 17 jersey and a team bucket hat as he showed off the mini-Lord Stanley with a Panthers logo in the center of the trophy.

“Cheers from the Cats to the Dolphins. Good luck this year,” Tkachuk said before taking a sip from the small trophy in a video posted by the Dolphins on social media.

Hopefully, the real Stanley Cup doesn’t get too jealous by Tkachuk’s new friend.