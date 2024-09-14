Panthers goalie coach Tallas brings Stanley Cup to Parkland school

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, site of 2018 tragedy, not forgotten by team

tallas cup stoneman
By Dan O'Leary
By Dan O'Leary

Florida Panthers goalie coach Robb Tallas decided to bring the Stanley Cup to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday. The Parkland, Florida high school was the site of a tragic shooting in 2018 which killed 17 people.

The Panthers rallied around the school at the time to try and help the healing process. Six years later, Tallas and the team have not forgotten about the school.

"This whole day for me is about sharing this with the community, my family and friends," Tallas said in a video shared by the Panthers. "And I just made it a point that I wanted to touch on the schools that are close by... obviously this school has been affected in such a negative way and it's incredible in the last years how positive this school has turned."

Tallas also presented the school with a special goalie mask featuring the team's crest and logo. The mask was worn by Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Roberto Luongo before the Panthers first home game after the tragedy. Lunogo donned the mask before an emotional speech showing his love for the city of Parkland, urging the community to take preventative action and lauding the school's teachers and students as heroes.

"Coming here and giving these kids nothing but positive thoughts and beliefs is all we can do," he said.

