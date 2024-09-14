Panthers goalie coach Tallas brings Stanley Cup to Parkland school

Florida Panthers goalie coach Robb Tallas decided to bring the Stanley Cup to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday. The Parkland, Florida high school was the site of a tragic shooting in 2018 which killed 17 people.

The Panthers rallied around the school at the time to try and help the healing process. Six years later, Tallas and the team have not forgotten about the school.

"This whole day for me is about sharing this with the community, my family and friends," Tallas said in a video shared by the Panthers. "And I just made it a point that I wanted to touch on the schools that are close by... obviously this school has been affected in such a negative way and it's incredible in the last years how positive this school has turned."