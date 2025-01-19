Montreal Canadiens Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Second Team

Forwards

Brendan Gallagher

Max Pacioretty

Nick Suzuki

Defensemen

Sheldon Souray

P.K. Subban

Goalie

Jose Theodore

Forwards: Chosen by the Canadiens in the fifth round (No. 147) of the 2010 NHL Draft, the rugged Gallagher has forever played larger than his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame. The 443 points (228 goals, 215 assists) he had in 789 games is only a fraction of his blue-collar value to his team. Gallagher paying a tough price by parking himself in front of the goalie, backing down from no opponent and often drawing penalties. Pacioretty was chosen in the first round (No. 22) of the 2007 NHL Draft. He was captain from 2015-18 and played the first 10 seasons of his NHL career for Montreal, and had 448 points (226 goals, 222 assists) in 626 games before being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 10, 2018. He played his way into the hearts of fans for his courageous comeback following a March 8, 2011, collision with a Bell Centre stanchion that left him with career-threatening injuries. Suzuki is viewed as a key part of the present and future, arriving from Vegas as part of the Pacioretty trade. Named the 31st captain of the Canadiens on Sept. 12, 2022, at age 23, succeeding Weber, Suzuki had 329 points (119 goals, 203 assists) in 410 regular-season games.

Defensemen: Souray came to Montreal by way of trade with the New Jersey Devils on March 1, 2000, bringing a physical style and thunderous shot. In 324 games through five-plus seasons, he had 160 points (62 goals, 98 assists) with 556 penalty minutes, defending teammates without hesitation. Subban was one of the most popular Canadiens of the past quarter century, the 2013 Norris Trophy winner voted as the NHL's top defenseman engaging fans with his thousand-watt personality and rushes that never failed to dazzle, even if they didn't always end well. The Canadiens' second-round pick (No. 43) in the 2007 NHL Draft had 278 points (63 goals, 215 assists) with 532 penalty minutes in 434 games before the trade to Nashville.

Goalie: Theodore was a second-round pick (No. 44) in the 1994 NHL Draft who played his first eight seasons with Montreal before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche on March 8, 2006. He was 127-133-5 with 27 ties, a 2.53 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and 21 shutouts for the Canadiens after Jan. 1, 2000. Theodore was the sixth goalie in NHL history to score a goal, into an empty net to complete a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 2, 2001. In 2001-02, he became the third NHL goalie to win the Hart and Vezina trophies in the same season (Price, Dominik Hasek for the Buffalo Sabres in 1996-97 and 1997-98).

