Stromgren rising into potential role with rebuilding Flames

PENTICTON, British Columbia -- A flip of the calendar to 2024 synced with something clicking for Calgary Flames prospect William Stromgren, and it could carry the 21-year-old into his first NHL action this season.

"I thought he was probably, from last year to the end of the year, the guy who took by far the biggest strides," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said at Calgary's development camp in July. "It doesn't even look like the same player. If he continues to do that, I can see him getting NHL games, for sure."

Stromgren, who had 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 68 games with Calgary of the American Hockey League in 2023-24, blossomed in the season's second half in what was his first year of professional hockey outside of Sweden's borders.

"Mostly it was about comfort," Stromgren said at the Young Stars Classic. "I'm coming to a new team, new country, new type of hockey. You've got to get to know it and get comfortable playing in it. I'd say my team has helped me a lot. You've got to listen and learn from coaches all over and just try to play your game and eventually it'll come.

"After Christmas it flipped for me and I played a different game and that's it."

The splits were significant.

Stromgren, selected in the second round (No. 45) of the 2021 NHL Draft, had just three points (one goal, two assists) in his first 28 games in the AHL, but rebounded to post 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in his final 40 regular-season games. He added four points (one goal, three assists) in six games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, too.

The turnaround was tangible, but Stromgren (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) isn't willing to jump the gun just yet, though. He's happy with both his development and praise from his boss, but isn't resting on a good run.

"This time last year I was a little confused as to how I'm going to become as a player," he said. "Now I'm comfortable in my position. I'm a lot better player than I was last year.

"It makes me glad. That means I put in good work. If Conroy's happy, it's usually a good sign. But I'm not done yet. I've got a lot more to prove. I want to build from that. Of course I can get a little confidence boost from it, but I'm just trying to get better every week and do as good as I can."

If he sticks to his plan, Stromgren could find himself rising up the depth charts for a rebuilding Flames team that finished fifth in the Pacific Division last season and did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Calgary (38-39-5) traded defensemen Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, forwards Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane and goaltender Jacob Markstrom over the course of the past 10 months, but also graduated prospect forwards Connor Zary (22 years old) and Martin Pospisil (24) early last season, and saw forwards Adam Klapka (24) and Cole Schwindt (23), defensemen Ilya Solovyov (24) and Yan Kuznetsov (22) and goaltender Dustin Wolf (23) earn games with the Flames.

The promotion of youth has Stromgren excited, yet patient for what's to come next for him.

"It shows a lot about this team and the organization about trusting young guys to come up and play," Stromgren said. "That's good for all of us. You kind of know it. I just have to trust myself and do as good as I can and become a good brand for myself to let them know what kind of player I am and what they can expect. There's no rush. I'm in my young 20s and I've got a lot of years in front of me, but just trust it, do the best that I can every day, and see how far it takes me."