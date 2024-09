As WWE honored Johnny Gaudreau during "Monday Night Raw" in Calgary, chants of “Johnny! Johnny! Johnny!” rang down at Scotiabank Saddledome, with many in the crowd wearing Gaudreau’s No. 13 Calgary Flames jersey.

Meanwhile, outside the arena where Gaudreau played the first nine seasons of his career, the shrine for Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, continued to grow as wrestling fans added more mementos as they made their way into the building.