CHL notebook: O'Brien, Aitcheson among top OHL performers this season

Carter George, G, Sault Ste. Marie (Los Angeles Kings)

George made history when he scored his second OHL goal in a 5-2 win against London on Jan. 21. The 19-year-old is the first OHL goalie to score twice, after doing it last season with Owen Sound. He also made 28 saves against London, and two days later made 16 saves against North Bay for his second shutout in five games (3-0) after being traded to Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 7. He's 5-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .955 save percentage since joining the Greyhounds and 15-9-2 with a 2.70 GAA, .907 save percentage and three shutouts in 27 games for Sault Ste. Marie and Owen Sound.

The Kings selected George in the second round (No. 57) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Christian Humphreys, C, Kitchener (Colorado Avalanche)

Humphreys had an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Owen Sound on Wednesday and has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) during a 13-game point streak, the longest active run in the league. The 19-year-old, in his first OHL season, is second on Kitchener with 58 points (16 goals, 42 assists) in 44 games.

He was selected by the Avalanche in the seventh round (No. 215) of the 2024 draft.

Christian Kirsch, G, Kitchener (San Jose Sharks)

Kirsch is a big reason Kitchener has points in 11 straight games (9-0-2) and its .713 points percentage (31-11-5) is the best in the Western Conference and third best in the league. The 19-year-old is 5-0-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .867 save percentage in his past five games. For the season, he's 17-7-2 with a 2.61 GAA, .894 save percentage and one shutout in 27 games.

The Sharks selected Kirsch in the fourth round (No. 116) of the 2024 draft.

O'Brien missed a month while trying out for a spot with Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship followed by a lower-body injury. The 18-year-old has 10 points (five goals, five assists) since returning Jan. 18. That includes three straight multipoint games, capped by two goals and two assists in a 7-1 win against Barrie on Sunday, and he was named OHL Player of the Week on Tuesday. He has 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 32 games.

The Kraken selected O'Brien in the first round (No. 8) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Sam O'Reilly, RW, Kitchener (Tampa Bay Lightning)

O'Reilly has made a smooth transition since being traded to Kitchener by London on Jan. 7, with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games. That includes game-winning goals in back-to-back games, against Erie on Saturday and Sarnia on Tuesday, then another goal against Owen Sound on Wednesday that extended his point streak to four games (three goals, four assists). The 19-year-old has 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 37 games this season between Kitchener and London.

The Lightning acquired O'Reilly in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers for 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner Isaac Howard on July 8. Edmonton selected O'Reilly in the first round (No. 32) of the 2024 draft.

Riley Patterson, C, Niagara (Vancouver Canucks)

Patterson had a goal and two assists, including the primary assist on the game-winning goal, in a 4-3 overtime win against Brampton on Sunday. That gave him 14 points (five goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak. The 19-year-old leads Niagara with 55 points (24 goals, 31 assists) in 38 games.

He was chosen by the Canucks in the fourth round (No. 125) of the 2024 draft.

Charlie Paquette, RW, Brantford (Dallas Stars)

Paquette has made a giant impact since being traded to Brantford by Guelph on Jan. 5, with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in nine games. That includes consecutive two-goal games in wins against Sudbury on Jan. 23 and Barrie on Jan. 25. The 20-year-old has 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 45 games for Guelph and Brantford this season.

He was selected by the Stars in the seventh round (No. 222) of the 2025 draft.

Jack Pridham, RW, Kitchener (Chicago Blackhawks)

Pridham had an assist against Owen Sound on Wednesday and has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) during a nine-game point streak. He's second in the OHL with 31 goals in 45 games, surpassing the 27 goals he scored in 48 games last season. His 61 points lead Kitchener and are tied for second in the OHL.

The 20-year-old was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round (No. 92) of the 2024 draft.

Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford (Chicago Blackhawks)

Vanacker had a goal and an assist in a 7-1 win against Barrie on Jan. 25 for his fifth straight multipoint game. The 19-year-old has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak. His 34 goals in 39 games lead the OHL and are two away from matching his OHL best of 36 goals in 68 games in 2023-24.

The Blackhawks selected Vanacker in the first round (No. 27) of the 2024 draft.