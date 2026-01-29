Eiserman, Hagens among NHL prospects to watch at Beanpot

Top 2026 Draft prospects Lawrence, Hemming also could be impact players

Eiserman Hagens 2026 beanpot

© Getty Images

By Mark Divver
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

The Beanpot, the annual battle for college hockey bragging rights in Boston, opens with semifinal games Monday.

Boston College faces Harvard University at 5 p.m. ET, followed by Boston University against Northeastern University at 8 p.m. ET. The winners will play for the championship Feb. 9. All games will be at TD Garden.

In addition to the dozens of players on the four teams already drafted by NHL teams, this season's tournament will feature two highly rated prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Scouts will have their eyes on Tynan Lawrence of BU and Oscar Hemming of BC, each of whom recently enrolled in school for the second half of the season. Each is viewed as being in the running to be picked in the first round of the 2026 draft.

Boston University has the most NHL draft picks on its roster with 18, followed by Boston College with 12, Harvard with 10 and Northeastern with four.

In alphabetical order, here are 10 players to watch:

Sacha Boisvert, F, Boston University (Chicago Blackhawks)

The sophomore power forward, who transferred to BU this season after playing his freshman season at North Dakota, has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 16 games. He will return to action Friday after receiving a three-game suspension for a fight during a game against the University of Massachusetts-Lowell on Jan. 16.

The 19-year-old was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (No.18) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Vinny Borgesi, D, Northeastern University

An undersized offensive defenseman, Borgesi (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and leads NCAA players with an average ice time of 27:32 in 23 games.

Borgesi, a senior, is a captain at Northeastern. He also had one assist in four games and was captain for the United States Collegiate Select team that finished second at the Spengler Cup in December.

The undrafted 21-year-old attended development camp with the Florida Panthers during the offseason.

Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (Winnipeg Jets)

The sophomore defenseman has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 24 games this season. The 19-year-old also scored the game-winning goal for Sweden in a 4-2 victory against Czechia in the gold-medal game at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship on Jan. 5. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games at the tournament.

Boumedienne was chosen by the Jets in the first round (No. 28) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Boumedienne shot

© Matt Woolverton

Cole Eiserman, F, Boston University (New York Islanders)

Known for his lethal shot, Eiserman scored twice directly off offensive-zone faceoffs in a 4-3 loss against Providence College on Friday.

The 19-year-old has 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in 21 games after scoring 25 goals in 39 games as a freshman last season.

Eiserman was selected by the Islanders in the first round (No. 20) of the 2024 draft.

James Hagens, F, Boston College (Boston Bruins)

After he had seven points (two goals, five assists) in five games, Hagens was selected as one of the top three players for the United States at the World Junior Championship.

Hagens, a sophomore who has played center and wing this season, has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games. The 19-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against the University of New Hampshire on Friday.

He was selected by the Bruins with in the first round (No. 7) of the 2025 draft.

Oscar Hemming, F, Boston College

Hemming made his long-awaited NCAA debut Dec. 28. Kiekko-Espoo, the team in Finland that owns his rights, blocked him from playing junior hockey in Canada during the first half of the season, so the 17-year-old forward enrolled at BC in January.

He has three assists and 11 shots on goal in six games.

Hemming is No. 11 in NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters for the 2026 draft.

Cole Hutson, D, Boston University (Washington Capitals)

The offensive-minded defenseman took home a number of honors as a freshman last season, including First Team All-American, Hockey East and NCAA Rookie of the Year and Beanpot MVP.

The 19-year-old leads the team with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 24 games while averaging a team-best 25:45 in ice time.

Hutson, the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, was selected by the Capitals in the second round (No. 43) of the 2024 draft.

Tynan Lawrence, F, Boston University

The 17-year-old center led Muskegon to the Clark Cup as United States Hockey League champions last season and scored 10 goals in 13 games for them this season before enrolling at BU in January.

He made his NCAA debut Jan. 9, and scored his first goal in a 4-3 loss at Providence on Friday. In seven games, he's averaging 17:27 in ice time.

Lawrence is No. 7 in NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters.

Lawrence BU 1

© Eliza Nuestro

Dean Letourneau, F, Boston College (Boston Bruins)

The sophomore forward is coming into his own after a freshman season in which he had three points, all assists, in 36 games last season.

This season, the 19-year-olds leads BC with 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games.

A 6-foot-7 center with a wicked wrist shot, Letourneau was chosen by the Bruins in the first round (No. 25) in the 2024 draft.

Mikhail Yegorov, G, Boston University (New Jersey Devils)

His teammates call him "Big Mike," and at 6-5 he is an imposing presence in goal.

A sophomore from St. Petersburg, Russia, Yegorov is 12-10-1 with a 2.84 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and two shutouts in 25 games.

He also has a bit of experience in NHL arenas. He made 28 saves in a 2-1 win against Cornell University at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 29.

The 19-year-old was selected by the Devils in the second round (No. 49) in the 2024 draft.

