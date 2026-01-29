Eiserman, Hagens among NHL prospects to watch at Beanpot

The Beanpot, the annual battle for college hockey bragging rights in Boston, opens with semifinal games Monday.

Boston College faces Harvard University at 5 p.m. ET, followed by Boston University against Northeastern University at 8 p.m. ET. The winners will play for the championship Feb. 9. All games will be at TD Garden.

In addition to the dozens of players on the four teams already drafted by NHL teams, this season's tournament will feature two highly rated prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Scouts will have their eyes on Tynan Lawrence of BU and Oscar Hemming of BC, each of whom recently enrolled in school for the second half of the season. Each is viewed as being in the running to be picked in the first round of the 2026 draft.

Boston University has the most NHL draft picks on its roster with 18, followed by Boston College with 12, Harvard with 10 and Northeastern with four.

In alphabetical order, here are 10 players to watch: