Francis hired by Penguins as special adviser of hockey operations

Francis previously spent 12 years with the Carolina Hurricanes, including as GM from 2014-18.

He spent 23 seasons in the NHL, including eight with the Penguins from 1990-98. During that time, Francis won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1991 and 1992. He also had his career best in points with Pittsburgh in 1995-96 (119) and won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL in 1994-95.

Francis, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008 and was named one of the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history at the League's Centennial celebration in 2017, had 1,798 points (549 goals, 1,249 assists) in 1,731 regular-season games for the Hartford Whalers, Penguins, Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs. He ranks fifth in points and second in assists.

“Ron has a deep affinity for the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins," Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said. "He cherishes his time spent here as a player where he had tremendous success and is an outstanding ambassador for the Penguins and the city of Pittsburgh. Ron’s playing experience, management experience, and familiarity with the Penguins and Pittsburgh will be a great benefit to our organization and all members of our management team. We look forward to having a person of Ron’s experience and character in our front office as we continue to work to build the Penguins back into a perennial Stanley Cup contender.”