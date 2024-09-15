Yager hoping to join Morrissey on Jets roster after trade from Penguins

Forward prospect met, looked up to current Winnipeg defenseman as kid

Brayden Yager

© Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PENTICTON, British Columbia -- Brayden Yager can recall a time when he was not yet double digits in age and looked up to future Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, literally and figuratively.

Yager, whose family had season tickets to Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League, met Morrissey and current Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, each playing at the major junior level in the Saskatchewan city, at a minor hockey practice one day.

"I grew up in Prince Albert and played my first 11 years [there]," Yager said Saturday at the Young Stars Classic prospect tournament. "I was playing minor hockey there, and that was the time Morrissey and Draisaitl were there. I think I was 7 or 8 and those guys came out to practice. I got the picture with Morrissey, Draisaitl and Sawyer Lange was another guy. I ended up getting a stick from Leon, but I got to do skating games with Morrissey and those guys, and just hanging out with those guys [was] pretty sick. It was crazy."

Fast forward about a dozen years, and it was Morrissey who was among the first to reach out to the now 19-year-old Yager when he was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for fellow forward prospect Rutger McGroarty on Aug. 22.

"It said: 'Hey Brayden, it's Josh Morrissey. ... I just wanted to welcome you,'" Yager said. "He was saying how excited he was to have another Western guy. It's pretty cool to get a text from him and the leaders on the team and make you feel welcomed. It's a special feeling.

"It's crazy how it all kind of circles back. You look at him now and he's obviously one of the best defensemen in the NHL. He's one of the first guys to text me and welcome me to the team. It's pretty exciting."

Morrissey undoubtedly left an impression on Yager, who was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (No. 14) of the 2023 NHL Draft. And Yager is hoping to leave one on Jets management after the organization showed confidence in the center, who had 95 points (35 goals, 60 assists) in 57 regular-season games, then had 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 20 playoff games to help Moose Jaw to a WHL championship last season.

"It was definitely shocking," Yager said of the trade. "You don't expect to get traded. Winnipeg, it's a great opportunity for me. Canadian city, some of the best fans in the League. You see the whiteout (in the stands) and it's pretty incredible. I think it's nothing but positive. It's closer to home. The family is pumped they'll be able to watch more games. It's definitely exciting.

"It definitely feels good to be wanted and they really kind of described that to me, saying how excited they are for this opportunity, and I said the same thing to them, how excited [I am] for the opportunity to be a Jet. I think they know what type of player I am, and it's my job to go out and prove to them they made a good trade."

Making the roster out of training camp might be a tall task on Jets a team that tied a franchise-high in wins and finished second in the Central Division at 52-24-6 last season. Winnipeg also has forward prospects Colby Barlow, Chaz Lucius and Brad Lambert, who each could soon be ready for the NHL.

"It's hard to say now until we get him up against pro players," said Mark Morrison, who coaches Manitoba, the Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate. "His camp with the Jets will decide where he's at and what he needs to do. It's always the same with everybody. They all need to get stronger. But he moves well and avoids contact really well. He escapes with his feet. He's good. Camp will sort that out."

Still, Yager will be hoping to force Winnipeg's hand -- and join Morrissey on the ice again, this time as his teammate.

“That's the goal this year,” Yager said, “is to go into camp and try to make an impression and make their decision hard to send me back."

Related Content

McGroarty traded to Penguins by Jets for Yager

Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets

Prospects

Morrison fueled by doubters in battle for roster spot with Kraken

Savoie savors 1st game in Oilers jersey, hungry for more

Stromgren rising into potential role with rebuilding Flames

Celebrini scores in Sharks debut at prospect tournament

Lekkerimaki set to show off progress for Canucks at Young Stars Classic

Top NHL prospects to be showcased in 7 tournaments across North America

Minten eyeing role with Maple Leafs heading into Prospect Showdown

Levshunov eager to play alongside Bedard with Blackhawks

Dionicio, Ducks prospect, hoping to inspire players of Hispanic descent

Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets

Top prospects for Washington Capitals

Top prospects for Vegas Golden Knights

Top prospects for Vancouver Canucks

McGroarty looks to leave 'an impression' on Penguins at camp

Top prospects for Utah Hockey Club

Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs

Top prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning

Top prospects for St. Louis Blues