Yager hoping to join Morrissey on Jets roster after trade from Penguins

PENTICTON, British Columbia -- Brayden Yager can recall a time when he was not yet double digits in age and looked up to future Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, literally and figuratively.

Yager, whose family had season tickets to Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League, met Morrissey and current Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, each playing at the major junior level in the Saskatchewan city, at a minor hockey practice one day.

"I grew up in Prince Albert and played my first 11 years [there]," Yager said Saturday at the Young Stars Classic prospect tournament. "I was playing minor hockey there, and that was the time Morrissey and Draisaitl were there. I think I was 7 or 8 and those guys came out to practice. I got the picture with Morrissey, Draisaitl and Sawyer Lange was another guy. I ended up getting a stick from Leon, but I got to do skating games with Morrissey and those guys, and just hanging out with those guys [was] pretty sick. It was crazy."

Fast forward about a dozen years, and it was Morrissey who was among the first to reach out to the now 19-year-old Yager when he was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for fellow forward prospect Rutger McGroarty on Aug. 22.

"It said: 'Hey Brayden, it's Josh Morrissey. ... I just wanted to welcome you,'" Yager said. "He was saying how excited he was to have another Western guy. It's pretty cool to get a text from him and the leaders on the team and make you feel welcomed. It's a special feeling.

"It's crazy how it all kind of circles back. You look at him now and he's obviously one of the best defensemen in the NHL. He's one of the first guys to text me and welcome me to the team. It's pretty exciting."