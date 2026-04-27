Kings eliminated in Western 1st Round, offensive woes among factors

2. Constant chasing

Artemi Panarin’s power-play goal at 13:04 of the third period in Game 2 gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead, but Gabriel Landeskog responded for Colorado just 3:19 later. That’s how long the Kings led in the series -- 3:19. Even when they managed to keep it close, they struggled.

Each of the first two games in the series was a 2-1 final. During the regular season, Los Angeles went 21-6-20 in one-goal games.

3. Missing you

Kevin Fiala, who had 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 56 games, broke his leg while playing for Team Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 13. The forward started skating again as the playoffs began, but the Kings would’ve had to have a substantial run to get him back in the lineup.

Kuzmenko returned for Game 3 after missing the final 25 regular-season and first two playoff games after he had surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 52 games and was a key figure on their power play.

4. Stars didn’t shine bright enough

The Kings acquired Panarin from the New York Rangers prior to the Olympic break to bolster their offense. He did that down the stretch of the regular season (27 points in 26 games), but after a power-play goal in each of the first two games against the Avalanche, Panarin was held to one assist in the final two. He had one shot on goal in Game 4.

Adrian Kempe, who led Los Angeles with 73 points (36 goals, 37 assists) in 81 regular-season games, had two points (one goal, one assist) and was minus-5 in four playoff games. Quinton Byfield didn’t have a postseason goal after scoring 24 in 79 regular-season games. Colorado goalie Scott Wedgewood denied him on a penalty shot in Game 2.

5. (Half)-special teams

This is more about the power play than the penalty kill, which was 10-for-11 (90.9 percent) and didn’t allow a power-play goal in the series until Game 4, when Nathan MacKinnon scored at 13:13 of the first period. The Kings were 9-for-9 before then.

Their power play capitalized once in each of the first three games of the series but finished 3-for-16 (18.8 percent), including a short-handed goal in Game 3. Los Angeles went 0-for-3 with the man-advantage in Game 4, including 0-for-2 through the first 11:34.