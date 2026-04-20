Lightning look to improve penalty kill, avoid ‘stupidity’ in Game 2

TAMPA -- Brandon Hagel had some great news for the Tampa Bay Lightning and their fans on Monday.

“The sun came up this morning,” the forward said following practice at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay trails in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens heading into Game 2 here on Tuesday (The Spot, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC). Hagel’s positive words came about 15 hours after a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 on Sunday.

Indeed, there is plenty of hockey left to go.

“And the end of the day, I didn’t believe coming into the series we were going to sweep these guys,” Hagel said. “They have a good hockey team over there, and we have that same belief. So, what does that mean? We’re probably going to win one eventually. I don’t know when it’s going to be, but we’re going to try to come in and execute our game plan, and that’s as much as we can do to the best of our ability and that will give us a chance to win.”

One thing the Lightning must do in Game 2 is stay out of the penalty box. They gave the Canadiens five power plays in the series opener and the Canadiens converted on three of them, all goals by Juraj Slafkovsky, who completed a hat trick and the game 1:22 into overtime.

"Obviously the opportunities that we gave and the number of penalties that we took are not the recipe for success in the regular season or playoffs," Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh said after Game 1. "They were able to run a lot of plays and feel the puck out there. Certainly, the PK has got to step up and do a better job."