3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 2 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Here are 3 things to watch in Game 2:

1. Getting even

Each team will try to generate more offense at 5-on-5. Seven goals were scored in Game 1, two at even strength, one for each team. Canadiens forward Cole Caufield had two shots on goal, both on the power play, and he scored 51 goals this season. Captain Nick Suzuki, who had 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists), did not have a shot on goal. The Canadiens had more shots on goal on the power play (10), than at even strength (nine). Only one Lightning forward, Nikita Kucherov, had more than one 5-on-5 shot on goal (four).

"I think that's just the way the games are played," Caufield said. "It's pretty tight. I think there's a lot of talk about 5-on-5 that we can do better at.

"We're going to have to figure it out. In the first game, it's a feeling-out process. They don't want to give up too much, so we're going to find ways to find the answers."

2. Killer instinct

The Lightning gave the Canadiens six power plays in Game 1 and allowed three goals, including to Juraj Slafkovsky at 1:22 of overtime. Staying out the box is paramount for the Lightning, but so is shutting down the power play when they are in the box.

"I don't think you need to hit the panic button," Hagel said. "I think six penalties is too much, and you're starting to kill six penalties, and they get one, they get two and maybe you're gripping the stick a little too tight. And so at the end of the day, we're just going to go out there and continue to do what we did last game, and no tweaks need to be made, maybe a little bit in the details."