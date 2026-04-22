Josh Allen fires up Sabres fans before Game 2

Fans went nuts as soon as Allen was introduced at the arena.

Allen – rocking an Alex Tuch goathead jersey – tried to get the crowd under control before banging the drum (to no avail).

After leading the "Let's go Buffalo" chant, the 2024 NFL MVP egged on the crowd once again, flipping the drum stick in the air and pumping his arms in celebration.

While Allen couldn't make it to Game 1, he showed his support for the team at a press conference on Monday, wearing a Sabres hat and sweatshirt.

His first words before taking any questions: “Go Sabres.”