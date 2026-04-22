Josh Allen fires up Sabres fans before Game 2

Bills quarterback bangs drum pregame during Eastern Conference 1st Round

Josh Allen at Sabres game

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Josh Allen might not have a voice after that one.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was at KeyBank Center on Tuesday for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins, banging the drum pregame to get the fans on their feet.

Fans went nuts as soon as Allen was introduced at the arena.

Allen – rocking an Alex Tuch goathead jersey – tried to get the crowd under control before banging the drum (to no avail).

After leading the "Let's go Buffalo" chant, the 2024 NFL MVP egged on the crowd once again, flipping the drum stick in the air and pumping his arms in celebration.

While Allen couldn't make it to Game 1, he showed his support for the team at a press conference on Monday, wearing a Sabres hat and sweatshirt.

His first words before taking any questions: “Go Sabres.”

Allen said he caught the highlights of the Sabres' Game 1 victory, and described the atmosphere as “electric.”

"Buffalo is a better place when the Sabres are playing well,” he told reporters at the press conference. “To go in there and win the way they did showed a lot of grit and a lot of heart.”

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