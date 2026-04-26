Tocchet has Flyers on cusp of 2nd round after leaving impact on Penguins

"Learning on that staff with Mike Sullivan and (assistant) Jacques Martin, that was great learning for me," Tocchet said. "To be coaching the high-end players like Sid and (Evgeni) Malkin, those guys, being able to learn from those guys, their day-to-day preparation, learning outside-of-the-box sort of stuff with those guys, that was great."

Crosby is one of four players still with the Penguins from Tocchet's time in Pittsburgh with Malkin, forward Bryan Rust and defenseman Kris Letang.

Nearly a decade later, Tocchet still maintains good relationships with those players, but as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, it's all business in the Eastern Conference First Round. The Flyers lead 3-1 in the best-of-7 series with Game 5 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

That's a building where Tocchet has had a lot of success.

"I just appreciate the memories we have," he said. "Obviously we're in the fight now, but for me, those memories always come back to me."

They also come back to the Penguins players who were there with Tocchet.

"I think he just really noticed the little things within the game, little details, and was able to identify things, either to work on, or maybe other players did, to try to learn from," Crosby said. "Just really good communicator, good person, and cares about his players. I think that's that showed wherever he's gone. I think he communicates well and wants the best for them."

Letang certainly appreciated that personal touch.

"Me and 'Tocc' had a pretty close relationship," he said. "What I remember the best is always after games, we would sit in his office for a while, and we would discuss about past experiences or what we kind of felt and things that we could bring."

It also helped Tocchet get through to one of the more mercurial players on those Penguins teams, Phil Kessel, a forward who led them with 10 goals and 22 points during the 2016 playoffs and five power-play goals the following year.

"I know him and Phil Kessel were close," said Rust, who made his NHL debut during Tocchet's first season in Pittsburgh. "Just their interactions. They were always kind of bickering at each other, but in a friendly way. And I think that's probably the most kind of laughs I get from thinking about him."

Tocchet was able to build relationships with more than just the star players.

"He was extremely relatable," Rust said. "I think he was able to relate to the guys and kind of the ups and downs of the season. He obviously was an extremely accomplished player, and also, as a coach too, he's been to the top of the mountain, so he's seen everything, the good, the bad and the ugly. So, he's able to, most of the time, everybody's not perfect, but push the right buttons. And I think he's able to do that fairly well."