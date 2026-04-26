Silovs likely for another chance to save Penguins in Game 5 of East 1st Round

"It wasn't a surprise," Penguins coach Dan Muse said Sunday of Silovs' performance. "You just saw the way he kind of came into those practices and the way that he prepared, and it's what we've seen from him all year."

Silovs became the second goalie to make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut for the Penguins in an elimination game and win, joining Frank Pietrangelo in Game 6 of the 1991 Patrick Division Semifinals against the New Jersey Devils. Even if the circumstances weren't ideal, the 25-year-old was glad to get the chance to help his team.

"It's an exciting opportunity," Silovs said. "I think playing like playoffs is the most fun you can ever have, and we've been waiting for a whole season to get to this point. I think just enjoying every minute of it."

Although Silovs is designated as a rookie because he'd played only 19 regular-season games in the League before this season, he'd been thrown into the cauldron of the NHL playoffs before with the Vancouver Canucks in 2024. With Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith sidelined because of injuries, Silovs made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of the first round.

DeSmith eventually was healthy enough to play, but Silovs made 10 consecutive starts for the remainder of the playoffs. He went 5-5 with a 2.91 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout to help Vancouver come within one win of reaching the Western Conference Final before losing 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the second round.

"He wasn't even going to play, and then Demko got hurt, and then he was thrust in," said Flyers coach Rick Tocchet, who was coaching the Canucks at the time. "… We ran with him, so he's capable. He's a good goaltender, so we're going to have our hands full with him again."

Silovs has been waiting for another chance at NHL playoffs since then. Last season, he helped Abbottsford win the Calder Cup by going 16-7 with a 2.01 GAA, .931 save percentage and five shutouts and was voted most valuable player of the American Hockey League playoffs.