Penguins ride momentum into Game 6 against Flyers in Eastern 1st Round

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.
In this edition, Dan Bylsma, former coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken and assistant with the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings breaks down each team’s approach heading into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SN360, TVAS).
You try not to talk about momentum going into the different games, but the Pittsburgh Penguins, at least in their minds, have shifted the momentum back to them and they have the Flyers on the run a little bit heading into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Wednesday. They just need to win one more game to get back to Game 7.
Obviously, down 3-0 in the series, they had to win one game, and they’ve built on that narrative. Now, they’ve just got to win one more game.