Penguins ride momentum into Game 6 against Flyers in Eastern 1st Round

From my playing experience, now there’s pressure in the other room, like, “Oh, God. Now, we’ve got to go back home.” It’s not a must-win game for the Flyers, but it’s definitely, “We have to win here at home. Otherwise, we’ve got to go back to Pittsburgh for Game 7.”

So, a lot more pressure is focused on the minds of Philadelphia and the focus for Pittsburgh is just, “We’ve got to win one more game. We’ve to win one more game.”

During the first two games in particular, Philadelphia won the emotional level. I didn't think Pittsburgh got to the necessary level and the emotion of their game and the energy of their game for them to have success.

Especially in the battle of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, there's a fine line in that emotional battle. That doesn't mean scrums. That doesn’t mean getting five guys in the penalty box, like what happened Game 3. That's not the emotional level, the scrum level that I think is necessary to have an advantage in the series.

You could say that the emotional level in the Flyers’ 5-2 win in Game 3 changed the complexion of the game in second period when each team had five guys go in the penalty box and the Penguins were down short-handed and they got scored on. That's how the game turns.

But I think the adjustment that the Penguins made is that they've gotten their emotions, they've gotten their energy up to another level while not getting in the penalty box. It's not necessarily about staying out of the box. It’s more about staying out of the scrum, taking everybody off the ice situations.