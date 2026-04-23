Martone, Zegras of Flyers have top-selling jerseys of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sabres, Canadiens also among postseason teams with increased sales on NHLshop.com

Martone Zegras PHI celebrating goal

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Martone Mania has hit Philadelphia and the NHL. 

Porter Martone, the forward, who has helped the Philadelphia Flyers take a 3-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round, and teammate Trevor Zegras, are NHLShop.com's top selling player jerseys for the first week of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Martone joined the Flyers when he signed a three-year, entry-level contract March 29, after leading Michigan State with 25 goals and 50 points in 35 games as a freshman. He had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine regular-season games, and three points (two goals, one assist) through the first three games of the playoffs.

Game 4 of the best-of-7 series is at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SN-PIT, truTV, TBS, NBCSP, SN, TVAS), where no doubt plenty of fans will be wearing a Martone No. 94 jersey. Not bad for a 19-year-old. 

"He seems always to be in the right areas," teammate Christian Dvorak said of Martone. "And it takes a smart hockey player to have that. He's been huge for us. The puck finds him. Making a lot of the right plays. Special young player, and it's been great to play alongside him."

Sales of Martone jerseys have increased 1,714 percent since the start of the playoffs. 

Zegras, in his first season with the Flyers after being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, 2025, had a career-high 67 points (26 goals, 41 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Flyers, and the 25-year-old has three points (one goal, two assists) through three playoff games. 

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and comedian Shane Gillis were each wearing No. 46 Zegras jerseys while at a 5-2 Flyers win in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Martone, Zegras and the Flyers aren't the only ones to move the needle at NHLShop.com.
 
Sale of merchandise for playoff teams are up 58 percent since the first round began last week. The Buffalo Sabres, Flyers and Montreal Canadiens are the top-selling playoff teams since April 18.

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