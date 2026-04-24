3 Things to Watch: Oilers at Ducks, Game 3 of Western Conference 1st Round

1. Facing McDavid

Rookie forward Tim Washe has done an excellent job in containing McDavid in the series. Washe, 24, is centering a line with left-wing Jeffrey Viel and right-wing Ian Moore, a converted defenseman. The three have lined up against McDavid as much as possible through the first two games and kept him off the scoresheet.

"It's a team thing first and foremost, he's on the ice against all of us," Washe said. "It's an effort and it takes everyone on the ice, and we have to be aware and try to make it as frustrating as possible for him."

Washe was one of 13 players to make their playoff debuts for the Ducks in this series.

"It's an awesome assignment, I'm having fun with it trying to do the best we can," he said. "Our line, we've done a really good job so far and we just want to keep building it, keep finding ways to be effective."

2. Power outage

The Oilers had the best power play in the NHL in the regular-season (30.6 percent) but have yet to score a goal with the man advantage, going 0-for-6 in the series.

With forward Leon Draisaitl back from a lower-body injury sustained on March 15, which cost him the last 14 games of the regular season, it seems only a matter of time before it connects.

"We're very confident," Draisaitl said. "We know how to play our game. We have to simplify it, and our game has always come from our work ethic and when we get back to that, we'll be fine."

Conversely Anaheim is 3-for-5 on the power play and has scored a short-handed goal.

"It's sticking with it, it's such an important time of the year for the power play and the penalty kill, and we haven't shown up on the scoreboard in the first two games and we want to make an impact for sure and we're going to keep pushing here," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said.

3. Gaining confidence

It took Anaheim a period for their playoff rookies to get up to speed and the longer the series goes, the more confidence they seem to build. The Ducks earned a hard-fought win in Game 2 to take home-ice advantage and hope to use the momentum in Game 3, in front of what is expected to be a boisterous, playoff-starved crowd.

"Coming home with the 1-1 series is perfect for us," Ducks forward Leo Carlsson said. "It's nice to win the second game to get some confidence here."

The Ducks are getting contributions throughout the lineup offensively, but their top line centered by Carlsson also featuring Gauthier on left wing and Troy Terry on right wing, has been particularly effective. Terry has four points (two goals, two assists), Gauthier has three (two goals, one assist) and Carlsson has two (one goal, one assist).

"We just have to keep playing with urgency, whether we're up a goal, or down a goal or all square," Gauthier said. "We have to have that urgency that we've played with a lot this year. They're going to be a tough group to beat and we know that."

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Matthew Savoie -- Josh Samanski -- Jack Roslovic

Colton Dach -- Curtis Lazar -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Calvin Pickard, Spencer Stastney

Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Max Jones (lower body), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed), Adam Henrique (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Jeffrey Viel -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Olen Zellweger, Jansen Harkins, Ross Johnston

Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)

Status report

McDavid participated in the morning skate and will play. He missed part of the second period of Game 2 on Wednesday after appearing to roll his right ankle. ... Dickinson did not participate in the morning skate and the forward will be a game-time decision after missing Game 2. Samanski took Dickinson's spot on the third line. ... Nugent-Hopkins and Savoie switched lines from Game 2. ... The Ducks will have the same lineup as in Game 3. ... Terry did not attend the morning skate for maintenance reasons. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.