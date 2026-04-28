3 Things to Watch: Ducks at Oilers, Game 5 of Western Conference 1st Round

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to stave off elimination against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at Rogers Place on Tuesday and may have to do it without star center Connor McDavid.

The Oilers captain did not take part in the morning skate; McDavid rolled his ankle in the second period of Game 2 and left momentarily before returning. He played Games 3 and 4 and has four points (one goal, three assists) in the series.

Jason Dickinson (lower body) will be another game-time decision. The forward was injured blocking a shot in Edmonton's 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on April 8 and missed the last three games of the regular season. He played Game 1 before sitting out Games 2 and 3 and returning for Game 4.

"I think we haven't really played our best yet, so we're obviously looking for that tonight," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. "We've been in worse situations, but we also know the urgency that we need to bring and what's at stake. The group looks good to me and we're excited for tonight."

The Ducks have not won a Stanley Cup Playoff series since a seven-game victory in the second round against the Oilers in 2017.

"We know they're going to come hard and they're never going to give up," Anaheim forward Jeffrey Viel said. "They've been there before, they went to the last two Stanley Cup Finals. I think we have to expect they're going to come hard, especially early, and be ready right from the start."

Here are 3 things to watch in Game 5:

1. Back to Ingram

Goalie Connor Ingram will start for the Oilers after he was replaced by Tristan Jarry in Game 4. Ingram is 1-2 with a 4.70 goals-against average and .849 save percentage in the series.

Jarry made 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 on Sunday.

"Nothing against Jarry," coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I thought he had a solid game the other night, but going down the last few weeks or months, Ingram's been our starter, he's been our guy. Now that our season is on the line, we felt we would go with our guy."

Ingram was 16-10-3 with a 2.60 GAA, .899 save percentage and two shutouts in 32 games (30 starts) this season.

2. Closing it out

The Ducks are one win from advancing in their first postseason appearance since 2018, when they were swept by the Sharks in the first round.

"I think it's going to be more challenging every game we play, and we understand that," defenseman Jackson LaCombe said. "For us, we just have to be ready and keep playing our game. I think each game gives us more confidence and we're just building our game and improving more each day and that's important for us, but we know it's going to be a huge challenge and it's only going to get harder, so we have to be ready to go."