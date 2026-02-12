Switzerland ready to ‘poke the bear’ in Group A matchup against Canada

MILAN -- Pius Suter doesn't remember much from the game, the biggest upset win in Switzerland hockey history, but he does remember the name Paul DiPietro.

"I only know who scored the two goals," said Suter, the forward for Team Switzerland and the St. Louis Blues in the NHL. "I remember the two goals."

It was DiPietro, the Canada-born Swiss forward and 1993 Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens who scored both goals against Martin Brodeur in a 2-0 win against Team Canada in the preliminary round of the 2006 Torino Olympics.

Martin Gerber made 49 saves for the shutout on Feb. 18, 2006. Switzerland was outshot 24-1 in the third period and still got the shutout against the world's hockey superpower that had won gold in the previous Olympics at Salt Lake City in 2002.

"That was amazing as a kid watching that," Switzerland defenseman Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators said.

Now Josi gets a chance to play in a game like that.