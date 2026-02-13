2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Finland, Sweden set to renew rivalry

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have begun. The men’s hockey tournament, the first with NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups, then all 12 moving on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Here is a look at the games on Friday:

Finland vs. Sweden (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, TSN, RDS)

One of the biggest rivalries in international sports highlights this Group B game at Santagiulia Arena. "Somehow it always seems that for either country to do well, we have to go through each other," Sweden (1-0-0-0) defenseman Erik Karlsson said. "... At some point, you’re going to have to beat each other, and whoever wins that game usually has lots of success." That should be no different this time as each team looks to rebound from efforts they might not be too proud of. Finland (0-0-1-0) lost 4-1 to Slovakia on Wednesday and needs a victory to remain in the fight for the top spot in the group. The Finns outshot Slovakia 40-25 but only got Eeli Tolvanen's second-period goal. Now, a win is needed to stay in contention for the top spot in the group and an automatic spot into the quarterfinals. Sweden defeated Italy 5-2 on Wednesday, but the game was closer than it appeared. William Nylander's goal with 3:14 remaining in the second period broke a 2-2 tie, and then the Swedes got third-period goals from Mika Zibanejad and Victor Hedman to clinch the win. Besides the victory, the other benefit for Sweden was good health for Nylander, who was questionable for the game because of a groin injury, and forward Gabriel Landeskog, who scored in his first game since Jan. 4 because of an upper-body injury.

Italy vs. Slovakia (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN)

For two periods against Sweden on Wednesday, Italy (0-0-1-0) looked poised to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic men's hockey history. Instead, the players were left with a great experience and proof that they could hang with one of the best hockey teams in the world. Now, can they do it again in this Group B game at RHO Arena? The big question surrounds the health of goalie Damian Clara, who made 46 saves on 49 shots before leaving because of an apparent injury 6:08 into the third period. Davide Fadani, who made nine saves on 10 shots in relief on Wednesday, could get the start. Slovakia (1-0-0-0) captain Tomas Tatar said he and his teammates watched Italy nearly upset Sweden and know they can't take any opponent lightly. "They were good," he said. "Everybody at this level is playing really well. I don't think any team can come here and feel like it's going to be an easy ride. It's a battle every game and we have to be ready." Tatar had an assist while playing on Slovakia's top line along with Juraj Slafkovsky, who had two goals and an assist against Finland.