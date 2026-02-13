Nelson scores twice, United States pulls away from Latvia in Olympic opener

It was too much for the Latvians on this night, even after they escaped the first period tied 1-1, in part because of two disallowed goals for the Americans, each of which involved Nelson.

“They took complete control over us at the end of the second,” Latvia goalie Elvis Merzlikins said. “That’s us. We are a small, tiny country. Those are big hockey players there. We all saw the tic-tac-toes and everything else.”

Renars Krastenbergs scored for Latvia (0-0-1-0). Merzlikins allowed four goals on 32 shots through two periods before being replaced by Arturs Silovs, who made five saves.

The Americans outscored the Latvians 3-0 in the second, outshooting them 17-2.

“They start cycling you and wearing you down, but our goalie played well and gave us a chance,” Latvia captain Kaspars Daugavins said.

The ability to put the frustration of the first period in the rearview mirror shows growth in the American game, the U.S. players said.

“Just keep going,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “I love how ‘Nelly’ responded to those challenges. One he was a little [offside] and the other one it’s his goal that got called back (for goaltender interference). He just stuck with it, scores a few big goals for us. We created enough offense that we knew at some point that they were going to count, so just keep playing our game.”

Nelson scored the game-winning goal at 10:38 of the second period when he put the U.S. ahead 2-1. Jack Hughes found him at the right hash marks with a pass on the cycle, and Nelson went forehand-to-backhand to draw Merzlikins out of position before tucking the puck in at the right post.