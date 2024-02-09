'Jersey theme' on center stage for Devils-Flyers NHL Stadium Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils will certainly have the home field advantage when MetLife Stadium becomes Stadium Series Park for their Metropolitan Division showdown against the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer, wants fans to get there early in preparation to be entertained.

"It's cool that we're doing a game in New Jersey where the Devils are the true home team for the first time, so we're really leaning into a New Jersey theme," Mayer said during a media availability at Metlife Stadium on Friday. "New Jersey is known for its parks, whether it's Liberty State Park or Branch Brook Park in Newark. I grew up near Biertuempfel Park in Union. We're going to have areas with green and activating it with amphitheaters, street hockey rinks and places to walk in. People will be walking their dogs, and you'll see baby strollers and a lot of things going on, since we felt like that's one of the things New Jersey is known for.

"We're bringing in bands from New Jersey (The Jonas Brothers, The Gaslight Anthem) and you're going to see quite a few New Jersey celebrities. We really wanted to lean into the Jersey theme."

In addition to the Devils-Flyers, day two of the Stadium Series will feature the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders at the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"This is actually the biggest outdoor event we've ever done, just by the fact we're doing two games and not one, on consecutive days," Mayer said. "That's quite an undertaking. We're going to change the field from a Devils-Flyers feel to Rangers-Islanders but we're up for the challenge. It's not going to look completely different, but it will very much take on a Rangers-Islanders feel, and we'll do that immediately and work all night to get it done."

Mayer said 130,000 tickets have already been sold for the two-day event and a minimal amount remain for each game.

The Flyers have played five outdoor games (1-3-1), the Rangers four (4-0-0), and the Devils and Islanders one each (0-1-0, respectively). The Rangers defeated the Devils 7-3 and the Islanders 2-1 as part of the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium in New York.

The forecast for Saturday is 30 degrees Fahrenheit and clear night skies, which Mayer calls "perfect." But he said he certainly wouldn't mind a slight snowfall if it happened.