Stutzle's 14-game point streak sparking Senators' playoff push

It's understandable that Stutzle is focusing on the big picture for the Senators (32-25-5). They've won two in a row and currently hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They're trying to get to the postseason for the first time since 2017, when they advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, a seven-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A big reason why is Stutzle. The 23-year-old's point streak is the third longest in team history behind Dany Heatley's 22 games from Oct. 5-Nov. 29, 2005, and 16 from Feb. 8-March 15, 2007. He leads the Senators with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 62 games this season.

"He already is on his way to being a superstar, but I think he'll be one of the League's best players," former Senators center Josh Norris said. "I think he is already but at some point, I think the League will recognize that."

Norris was Stutzle's teammate from 2020 until Friday, when he and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker were traded to the Buffalo Sabres for forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Stutzle, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has 312 points (111 goals, 201 assists) in 347 games. Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun, Stutzle's teammate from March 1, 2023, through last season, called him "a heck of a player."

"He has so much poise with the puck, so much skill, always wants the puck on his stick," Chychrun said. "I think the year I played with him, I played one full year with him and that year he was struggling to score a bit, but he's a guy that he can score 30 every year, in my opinion.

"He wants to always draw guys into him and get guys out of coverage and [bring] guys toward him and make plays, so really good player, elite player."

Nick Paul played with Stutzle from 2020-22. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward has seen his growth as an opponent the past few seasons.

"I think the biggest thing is he knows his ice," Paul said. "He knows where to make plays and he knows where to attack. He's got the speed and skill, but if you don't have the whereabouts and knowledge to attack the proper seams, it's a tough game, so I think he's developed that skill level where he can create 2-on-1 and protect the puck and create odd mans, look for doubles, know where the seams (are). His knowledge of the game has progressed."

Stutzle is making his mark with the Senators. His point streak is impressive. Team success looms larger.

"The standings are really tight, so we just have to focus on ourselves, basically and just try to win as many games as we can," Stutzle said. "You're not going to win all 22 games, or most likely (won't). We just have to keep staying together, staying connected. That's most important."

