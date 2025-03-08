Tkachuk, Senators complete comeback against Rangers in OT

Tkachuk, who extended his goal streak to five games, took a cross-ice pass from Tim Stutzle and beat Igor Shesterkin five-hole with a wrist shot from the right slot. Stutzle extended his point streak to 14 games on the goal (five goals, 15 assists).

Ridly Greig and Michael Amadio scored, and Linus Ullmark made 20 saves for the Senators (32-25-5), who trailed 3-1 in the third period.

Dylan Cozens had an assist in his first game with Ottawa. He and defenseman Dennis Gilbert, who also made his team debut, were acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Carson Soucy scored in his Rangers debut. Shesterkin made 33 saves for New York (31-26-6), which extended its point streak to four games (2-0-2).

Greig cut it to 3-2 at 10:16 of the third. Thomas Chabot's initial shot was stopped by Shesterkin, and Cozens' follow-up shot hit the post before Greig scored into an open net.

Amadio scored on a loose puck in the crease to tie it 3-3 at 17:08.

Soucy, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 8:37 of the first period when his wrist shot snuck past Ullmark and trickled over the goal line after a whistle. The initial call on the ice was no goal, but a video review determined the puck crossed the line on a continuous play, and the call on the ice was overturned.

Mika Zibanejad pushed it to 2-0 at 3:55 of the second period when he took a cross-ice pass from J.T. Miller and beat Ullmark over the glove with a wrist shot from the slot.

Tkachuk, who was playing in his 500th NHL game, cut it to 2-1 at 4:06 when he tipped a Nick Jensen point shot.

Panarin extended his goal streak to four games when he took a stretch pass from Jonny Brodzinski, skated in on a breakaway and beat Ullmark over the glove with a snap shot to make it 3-1 at 7:08 of the third.

Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic needed help getting off the ice late in the third period and did not return.