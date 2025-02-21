Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Plenty of debate following No. 1 pick 

4. Buffalo Sabres

Kimelman -- Porter Martone: The Sabres have done well the past few seasons with stockpiling young forwards, but none of those players has the mix of size and skill that Martone brings. Scouts have compared Martone to Corey Perry and Tkachuk, and his decision-making with the puck and high hockey IQ also stand out. Martone also is a rare 18-year-old captain of a top junior team.

Morreale -- James Hagens: Hagens flourished at the World Juniors with nine points (five goals, four assists) while averaging 20:33 of ice time in seven games as a first-line center to help the United States to its second straight gold medal. He's a team-first player, has great competitiveness and has exhibited a commitment to also excel in his own end of the ice as a freshman at Boston College.

5. Seattle Kraken

Kimelman -- Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton (QMJHL): Desnoyers (6-1, 178) is a strong skater with top-end offensive skill but also stands out for his hockey IQ, which helps him seemingly get into the right position at all times in all three zones. He can create off the rush and start the transition with subtle plays in the defensive zone. With centers Matty Beniers and Shane Wright maturing, Desnoyers would give the Kraken another smart, skilled, 200-foot player in the middle of the ice.

Morreale -- Anton Frondell, C, Djurgarden (SWE-2): Frondell (6-1, 198) has been progressing since having knee surgery in September. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 25 games in Allsvenskan, the second division in Sweden. The 17-year-old had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games to help Sweden to a silver medal at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge in December. He's good with the puck, plays a no-nonsense style and has a good scoring touch.

6. Anaheim Ducks

Kimelman -- Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL): McQueen might be the most intriguing player in this draft class. He has NHL-ready size (6-5, 197) and checks every box a team would want in a potential franchise center. But McQueen hasn't played since Oct. 11 because of a lower-body injury, and there isn't a return date set. The Ducks, however, are uniquely situated to take a chance because of how much young talent they've been able to acquire the past few years. Selecting McQueen here would be a big swing, but there's potential for a giant reward.

Morreale -- Roger McQueen: There's a lot to like about McQueen, a right-shot center who has size, a big shot and deft scoring touch to complement an extremely good motor. McQueen, who turned 18 on Oct. 2, had 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in eight games before getting injured.

7. Philadelphia Flyers

Kimelman -- Anton Frondell: The Flyers long have said their biggest need is a No. 1 center, and Frondell is the best available at this spot. His stats might not jump out, but he's only averaging 11:46 of ice time in Sweden's second division. Frondell is an excellent skater who has no problem being first and fierce on the forecheck. He can create in transition or use his creativity to open lanes and set up scoring chances for teammates.

Morreale -- Caleb Desnoyers: Desnoyers is fifth in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 71 points (30 goals, 41 assists) in 47 games. The 17-year-old center wants the puck and will do anything to get it. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games at the 2024 Under-18 World Championship and five points (one goal, four assists) in five games at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping Canada win the gold medal in each tournament. His brother, forward Elliot Desnoyers, was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2020 NHL Draft and plays for their American Hockey League affiliate.

8. Pittsburgh Penguins

Kimelman -- Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL): As the Penguins look to transition to younger talent, O'Brien (6-2, 172) has the athleticism, hockey IQ and skill set that could get him into the NHL quicker than expected. He can slow the game down in the offensive zone and find scoring opportunities for himself or his teammates, check other teams' top players and play in all situations.

Morreale -- Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL): The right-shot defenseman (6-6, 207), born in the Czech Republic, is hard to miss. The two-way defenseman has great hockey sense and competitiveness. His upside is too good to pass up. Mrtka has 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) in 30 games.

9. St. Louis Blues

Kimelman -- Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden (SWE-2): Eklund has stood out all season against older competition, with the 18-year-old leading all under-20 players in Sweden's second division with 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 36 games. He also had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games for Sweden at the 2025 WJC. Eklund is an outstanding skater and has shown he has no problem handling physical play well despite his size (5-11, 161).

Morreale -- Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL): With good speed and movement through the neutral zone to lead the rush, Smith (6-3, 195) has 40 points (two goals, 38 assists) in 55 games this season. A big fan of Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski, Smith can run the first unit on the power play or penalty kill, finish hits and take charge in transition. St. Louis could use young depth on the back end.

10. Montreal Canadiens

Kimelman -- Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver (WHL): The Canadiens' biggest need might be at center, but Schmidt is too good to pass up in this spot. His speed and tenacity offset any questions about his size (5-7, 161), similar to current Montreal forward Cole Caufield (5-8, 175). Schmidt's shot is dynamic, and he's among the Western Hockey League leaders with 34 goals in 48 games. He has a quick release off his forehand or backhand, and he also understands how to use his skating to get defenders off balance and drive around them or through them to create chances.

Morreale -- Jake O'Brien: The right-handed shot is tied for seventh in the OHL with 82 points (29 goals, 53 assists) in 56 games, and has 43 power-play points (nine goals, 34 assists). Named OHL Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, O’Brien has good hands and creativity. He also can read the ice well with the puck.

11. Utah Hockey Club

Kimelman -- Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL): Aitcheson (6-2, 196) brings an entertaining mix of offensive skill and brute strength that makes him a nightmare to play against, similar to Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba. The left-handed shot is third among OHL defensemen with 18 goals and has a plus-8 rating in 51 games while also drawing the toughest defensive assignments each game.

Morreale -- Victor Eklund: Eklund could turn out to be a steal at this point in the draft. He impressed in seven games with Sweden at the 2025 WJC and is the brother of San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund. Victor is slight in stature but has a good work ethic, a quality he learned from William, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

12. New York Islanders

Kimelman -- Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary (WHL): The right-shot center could be a perfect complement to their 2024 first-round pick (No. 20), left wing Cole Eiserman. Kindel (5-10, 176) is a strong skater and playmaker who isn't afraid to work below the dots in the offensive zone, and he's stood out in the WHL with 85 points (30 goals, 55 assists) in 52 games.

Morreale -- Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA): Hensler, who averaged 12:12 of ice time in seven games for the United States at the 2025 WJC, has good size (6-2, 192), strength and smarts. The right-handed shot has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 22 blocked shots in 27 games as a college freshman.