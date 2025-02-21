Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Plenty of debate following No. 1 pick 

In 1st set of NHL.com predictions, little agreement after defenseman Schaefer goes to Sharks

By NHL.com
With the NHL season paused for the 4 Nations Face-Off, NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale make their initial predictions for how the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft could turn out.

Matthew Schaefer from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

After that, however, NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale agree on little else, showing the depth of the draft class.

The draft order used for this process was based on the NHL standings when the season was paused for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Seven teams have multiple selections in the first round, including three each for the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Predators have their selection plus picks from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights acquired in trades.

The Flyers have their pick as well as selections obtained in trades with the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers.

For the purposes of this project, the New York Rangers retained their first-round pick. It was sent to the Vancouver Canucks as part of the trade for forward J.T. Miller on Jan. 31, and then to the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of the trade for defenseman Marcus Pettersson the same day. But the pick is protected if it would be inside the top 13, and the Rangers have the 13th fewest points in the NHL.

Also, the Montreal Canadiens acquired the Calgary Flames' first pick as part of the trade for Sean Monahan on Aug. 18, 2022. The conditions of the trade give the Canadiens the option of taking the better of the Flames’ pick or the Florida Panthers' selection, which Calgary acquired in the Matthew Tkachuk trade on July 22, 2022; for this project, that would be the Flames' pick.

The final order for the first round will be set with the completion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

1. San Jose Sharks

Kimelman -- Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL): Schaefer likely won't be back for at least another month while he recovers from a broken collarbone sustained playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, but his absence doesn't change the fact that he's the best prospect for the 2025 draft. Schaefer is the best skater in this draft class. His offensive game is dynamic, and he's strong enough (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) to handle any situation in the defensive zone.

Morreale -- Matthew Schaefer: Schaefer is one of the youngest players available for the draft; he won't turn 18 until Sept. 5. An elite skater, he can kill penalties and quarterback a power play. The injury sustained at World Juniors shouldn't discourage the Sharks from choosing him first. The last player from Erie to be chosen among the top 10 also was a defenseman, Jamie Drysdale at No. 6 by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2020 NHL Draft.

CHL-USA Prospects Challenge: Schaefer nets nifty goal to extend lead

2. Chicago Blackhawks

Kimelman -- Michael Misa, C, Saginaw (OHL): The Blackhawks can continue to build depth through the middle of the ice with Misa (6-1, 184), who has earned comparisons to John Tavares for his high-end skill and hockey IQ. Misa leads all Canadian Hockey League players with 110 points (53 goals, 57 assists) in 52 games, and he’s done it with strong skating, vision and creativity in the offensive zone.

Morreale -- Porter Martone, RW, Brampton (OHL): The right-handed power forward (6-3, 208) also has an exceptional scoring touch, leading Brampton with 84 points (28 goals, 56 assists) in 45 games while serving as captain. Chicago needs a powerful skater capable of creating space for center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Martone had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in seven games and was captain for gold-medal winning Canada at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

3. Nashville Predators

Kimelman -- James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA): Hagens (5-10, 177) could be the true franchise center the Predators have been searching for. What he lacks in size he makes up for in dynamic skill and skating. He's consistently played and succeeded against older competition; as an 18-year-old college freshman he has 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 29 NCAA games, and he tied for the United States lead at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with five goals as the youngest player on the gold-medal winning team.

Morreale -- Michael Misa: Misa has been an elite player since being granted exceptional status into the OHL as a 15-year-old in 2022-23. Serving as captain for Saginaw, he has 36 power-play points (17 goals, 19 assists) and seven short-handed points (four goals, three assists), and has won 52.4 percent of his face-offs. Misa has a high hockey IQ and exhibits patience and poise with the puck in big moments.

CHL-USA Prospects Challenge: Misa puts the CHL prospects ahead

4. Buffalo Sabres

Kimelman -- Porter Martone: The Sabres have done well the past few seasons with stockpiling young forwards, but none of those players has the mix of size and skill that Martone brings. Scouts have compared Martone to Corey Perry and Tkachuk, and his decision-making with the puck and high hockey IQ also stand out. Martone also is a rare 18-year-old captain of a top junior team.

Morreale -- James Hagens: Hagens flourished at the World Juniors with nine points (five goals, four assists) while averaging 20:33 of ice time in seven games as a first-line center to help the United States to its second straight gold medal. He's a team-first player, has great competitiveness and has exhibited a commitment to also excel in his own end of the ice as a freshman at Boston College.

5. Seattle Kraken

Kimelman -- Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton (QMJHL): Desnoyers (6-1, 178) is a strong skater with top-end offensive skill but also stands out for his hockey IQ, which helps him seemingly get into the right position at all times in all three zones. He can create off the rush and start the transition with subtle plays in the defensive zone. With centers Matty Beniers and Shane Wright maturing, Desnoyers would give the Kraken another smart, skilled, 200-foot player in the middle of the ice.

Morreale -- Anton Frondell, C, Djurgarden (SWE-2): Frondell (6-1, 198) has been progressing since having knee surgery in September. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 25 games in Allsvenskan, the second division in Sweden. The 17-year-old had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games to help Sweden to a silver medal at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge in December. He's good with the puck, plays a no-nonsense style and has a good scoring touch.

6. Anaheim Ducks

Kimelman -- Roger McQueen, C, Brandon (WHL): McQueen might be the most intriguing player in this draft class. He has NHL-ready size (6-5, 197) and checks every box a team would want in a potential franchise center. But McQueen hasn't played since Oct. 11 because of a lower-body injury, and there isn't a return date set. The Ducks, however, are uniquely situated to take a chance because of how much young talent they've been able to acquire the past few years. Selecting McQueen here would be a big swing, but there's potential for a giant reward.

Morreale -- Roger McQueen: There's a lot to like about McQueen, a right-shot center who has size, a big shot and deft scoring touch to complement an extremely good motor. McQueen, who turned 18 on Oct. 2, had 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in eight games before getting injured.

7. Philadelphia Flyers

Kimelman -- Anton Frondell: The Flyers long have said their biggest need is a No. 1 center, and Frondell is the best available at this spot. His stats might not jump out, but he's only averaging 11:46 of ice time in Sweden's second division. Frondell is an excellent skater who has no problem being first and fierce on the forecheck. He can create in transition or use his creativity to open lanes and set up scoring chances for teammates.

Morreale -- Caleb Desnoyers: Desnoyers is fifth in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 71 points (30 goals, 41 assists) in 47 games. The 17-year-old center wants the puck and will do anything to get it. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games at the 2024 Under-18 World Championship and five points (one goal, four assists) in five games at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping Canada win the gold medal in each tournament. His brother, forward Elliot Desnoyers, was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2020 NHL Draft and plays for their American Hockey League affiliate.

8. Pittsburgh Penguins

Kimelman -- Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL): As the Penguins look to transition to younger talent, O'Brien (6-2, 172) has the athleticism, hockey IQ and skill set that could get him into the NHL quicker than expected. He can slow the game down in the offensive zone and find scoring opportunities for himself or his teammates, check other teams' top players and play in all situations.

Morreale -- Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL): The right-shot defenseman (6-6, 207), born in the Czech Republic, is hard to miss. The two-way defenseman has great hockey sense and competitiveness. His upside is too good to pass up. Mrtka has 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) in 30 games.

9. St. Louis Blues

Kimelman -- Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgarden (SWE-2): Eklund has stood out all season against older competition, with the 18-year-old leading all under-20 players in Sweden's second division with 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 36 games. He also had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games for Sweden at the 2025 WJC. Eklund is an outstanding skater and has shown he has no problem handling physical play well despite his size (5-11, 161).

Morreale -- Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL): With good speed and movement through the neutral zone to lead the rush, Smith (6-3, 195) has 40 points (two goals, 38 assists) in 55 games this season. A big fan of Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski, Smith can run the first unit on the power play or penalty kill, finish hits and take charge in transition. St. Louis could use young depth on the back end.

10. Montreal Canadiens

Kimelman -- Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver (WHL): The Canadiens' biggest need might be at center, but Schmidt is too good to pass up in this spot. His speed and tenacity offset any questions about his size (5-7, 161), similar to current Montreal forward Cole Caufield (5-8, 175). Schmidt's shot is dynamic, and he's among the Western Hockey League leaders with 34 goals in 48 games. He has a quick release off his forehand or backhand, and he also understands how to use his skating to get defenders off balance and drive around them or through them to create chances.

Morreale -- Jake O'Brien: The right-handed shot is tied for seventh in the OHL with 82 points (29 goals, 53 assists) in 56 games, and has 43 power-play points (nine goals, 34 assists). Named OHL Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, O’Brien has good hands and creativity. He also can read the ice well with the puck.

11. Utah Hockey Club

Kimelman -- Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL): Aitcheson (6-2, 196) brings an entertaining mix of offensive skill and brute strength that makes him a nightmare to play against, similar to Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba. The left-handed shot is third among OHL defensemen with 18 goals and has a plus-8 rating in 51 games while also drawing the toughest defensive assignments each game.

Morreale -- Victor Eklund: Eklund could turn out to be a steal at this point in the draft. He impressed in seven games with Sweden at the 2025 WJC and is the brother of San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund. Victor is slight in stature but has a good work ethic, a quality he learned from William, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

12. New York Islanders

Kimelman -- Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary (WHL): The right-shot center could be a perfect complement to their 2024 first-round pick (No. 20), left wing Cole Eiserman. Kindel (5-10, 176) is a strong skater and playmaker who isn't afraid to work below the dots in the offensive zone, and he's stood out in the WHL with 85 points (30 goals, 55 assists) in 52 games.

Morreale -- Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA): Hensler, who averaged 12:12 of ice time in seven games for the United States at the 2025 WJC, has good size (6-2, 192), strength and smarts. The right-handed shot has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 22 blocked shots in 27 games as a college freshman.

13. New York Rangers

Kimelman -- Radim Mrtka: The big right-shot defenseman has made a smooth adjustment to hockey in North America after starting the season playing limited ice time with Trinec in the top professional league in the Czech Republic. The extra work he's getting has allowed him to showcase his outstanding skating and growing offensive game. Defensively, he can use his long stick to keep forwards to the outside or break up plays on the rush. After selecting a big defenseman in EJ Emery (6-3, 185) in the first round (No. 30) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Rangers have a chance to build some top-end defensive depth.

Morreale -- Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor (OHL): Nesbitt (6-4, 185) compares his style to that of Stars forward Jamie Benn, stressing his physicality, playmaking and hockey sense as his strongest attributes. He is fourth for Windsor with 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) in 54 games, contributes on the power play and penalty kill, and has won 52.1 percent of his face-offs.

14. Boston Bruins

Kimelman -- Logan Hensler: The Bruins haven't had much draft capital recently, including just four picks last year. So it's likely they choose the best player available here. That it happens to be a smooth-skating, right-shot defenseman who has the potential to affect all areas of the game is even better. Hensler has looked comfortable against older competition at Wisconsin and with the U.S. at the World Juniors.

Morreale -- Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener (OHL): The left-handed shot logs big minutes, can quarterback a power play and is a very underrated defender. Reid (6-0, 193) leads Kitchener defensemen with 46 points (11 goals, 35 assists) and has 21 power-play points (two goals, 19 assists) in 56 games. He also shows a lot of composure in his end.

15. Columbus Blue Jackets

Kimelman -- Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL): Lakovic is an outstanding skater for a player his size (6-4, 190). He has the ability to skate through checks or put a defender on his hip, using his length to protect the puck and use another asset: his outstanding shot. The Blue Jackets have done well finding centers recently in the draft, including Adam Fantilli (2023), Gavin Brindley (2023) and Cayden Lindstrom (2024). Lakovic seems like the perfect piece to put around them.

Morreale -- Carter Bear, LW, Everett (WHL): The versatile forward can play center but seems most effective on the wing. He leads Everett with 38 goals, 13 power-play goals and 77 points in 49 games. The left-handed shot (6-0, 179) plays the bumper on the power play and has four short-handed points (two goals, two assists). Bear also is hard on plays and will finish checks.

16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)

Kimelman -- Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): Carbonneau has NHL-ready size (6-1, 191) and combines that big frame and his strong skating to beat defenders on the rush and win puck battles to create scoring chances. He can be an impressive presence below the dots in the offensive zone and has been one of the best players in the QMJHL this season with 73 points (38 goals, 35 assists) in 51 games.

Morreale -- Lynden Lakovic: Lakovic has a frame and skill set that bring to mind Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson. He's a high-end player who can generate offense, beat defenders 1-on-1 and finish plays. He's a threat on the power play and projects as a prototypical power forward at the next level. Lakovic leads Moose Jaw with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) and 134 shots on goal in 34 games.

17. Detroit Red Wings

Kimelman -- Jackson Smith: Smith's skating stands out, especially his ability to accelerate quickly in transition, and he's shown a nice ability to get shots through to the net from the point. Smith's puck-moving ability from the back end would give the Red Wings an impressive foundation with to go with Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson and Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who was a first-round pick (No. 17) in the 2023 NHL Draft and is excelling in the Swedish Hockey League.

Morreale -- Justin Carbonneau: Carbonneau is a prototypical power forward with plenty of grit and smarts. His skating continues to improve, as does his 200-foot game.

18. Ottawa Senators

Kimelman -- Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie (OHL): The Senators have taken a defenseman with their first selection at the draft each of the past three years, including Carter Yakemchuk with the No. 7 pick in 2024. Spence (6-1, 203) would be a good choice in this spot, with his acceleration and skating consistently allowing him to find open ice to use a nice shot with a quick release.

Morreale -- Malcolm Spence: Now in his third OHL season, the 18-year-old offers plenty of speed as a high-end playmaker. He's third on the team with 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists), and has 10 power-play points (four goals, six assists) and three short-handed goals in 51 games. Spence had seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games to help Canada win the 2024 Under-18 World Championship.

19. Vancouver Canucks

Kimelman -- Carter Bear: Bear's shot is his strength, especially his ability to get it off quick in tight spaces. He's smart and skilled enough to find open ice and produce but is strong enough to make space for himself below the face-off dots and finish around the net. His work ethic on and off the ice also is one of his better qualities, and Everett general manager Mike Fraser has raved about Bear's coachability and low-maintenance attitude.

Morreale -- Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): The right-handed shot (6-0, 178) complements a power-forward type game with a great work ethic and intelligence in the offensive zone. He relishes play in the trenches and will make an impact in clutch situations. Martin has 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists), eight power-play goals, and two short-handed goals in 45 games this season.

20. Los Angeles Kings

Kimelman -- Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton (WHL): The Kings have selected one defenseman in the first round in the past five years -- Brandt Clarke with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft -- so finding a defenseman at this spot could be a priority. Fiddler (6-4, 209) is a right-handed shot who is strong positionally in the defensive zone and can use his great skating to close out attacking forwards, either in open ice or with his strength on the walls. He makes smart passes out of the zone and skates well enough to contribute offensively. He also has an NHL pedigree; his father, Vernon Fiddler, was a forward in the League for 14 seasons.

Morreale -- Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle (WHL): A top-line center who can be productive on the power play and penalty kill, Cootes (5-11, 183) fits the Kings mold as a strong team player and difference-maker up and down the lineup. The right-handed shot leads Seattle with 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) and 18 power-play points (seven goals, 11 assists), and he's 3-for-5 in the shootout in 47 games.

21. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

Kimelman -- Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon (USHL): Ryabkin (5-11, 205) has been a difficult prospect to track as he bounced between three levels of hockey in Russia, from the Kontinental Hockey League to the junior league, before joining Muskegon, where he has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 12 games. When Ryabkin is at his best, he plays a full, 200-foot game and is creative and daring in the offensive zone. Predators general manager Barry Trotz has shown a willingness to take big swings, and Ryabkin has the potential to be a home-run pick.

Morreale -- Benjamin Kindel: The right-shot forward can play anywhere in a lineup and is versatile enough to play in all situations. Kindel has been a standout scorer and has won 51.4 percent of his face-offs this season. He'll go to the hard areas of the ice to create offense, a quality very endearing to NHL scouts, but he'll need to increase his strength before playing at the next level. Kindel considers himself a playmaker and compares his style to that of Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki.

22. Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils)

Kimelman -- Cameron Reid: The Flames are deep with defenseman prospects, including Zayne Parekh, a right-handed shot who was the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft. Reid, a left-handed shot, has a lot of the same characteristics offensively, driven by his skating, his ability to break pucks out with his feet, and his smarts in transition. But he's more well-rounded defensively and can use that speed to break up plays and close out attacking forwards.

Morreale -- Jack Murtagh, LW, USA U-18 (USHL): The left-shot forward (6-1, 200) missed nine games because of a shoulder injury earlier this season but has worked his way back into form and has 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) and four power-play goals in 34 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team. Murtagh can play center but likely will make more of an impact on the wing at the NHL level. He plays with pace and can really move the puck.

23. Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado Avalanche)

Kimelman -- Jack Nesbitt: After taking Frondell, the Flyers could opt for a bigger option at center with Nesbitt, who is a good skater and a strong presence at the net on the power play. Nesbitt skates well and has a frame that looks capable of holding more muscle. If he can fill out without losing the elusiveness and speed he has playing with the puck, he projects to be a top-six option.

Morreale -- Kashawn Aitcheson: The Flyers need more snarl along the blue line, and Aitcheson not only fills that void but also can push the pace with some offensive flair. He's 12th among OHL defensemen with 41 points in 51 games and also has 17 power-play points (seven goals, 10 assists). He's fierce defensively, gets in the face of his opponents and likes to be physically engaged.

24. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs)

Kimelman -- Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George (WHL): The Blackhawks have made 38 selections in the past four drafts and have used one of them on a goalie: Adam Gajan in the second round (No. 35) in 2023. With four picks in the top two rounds this year, this could be the right spot to select the top-rated goalie in this draft class. Ravensbergen (6-5, 190) has the size NHL teams love. He's athletic, willing to challenge shooters and has a quick glove. He reads plays well and can go post-to-post quickly. Ravensbergen has a 2.94 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 41 games.

Morreale -- Milton Gastrin, C, Modo Jr. (SWE-JR): Gastrin (6-0, 185) is considered a playmaker with good speed, compete level and intelligence. The 17-year-old, who can play center or left wing, has 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 32 games in Sweden's junior league.

25. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild)

Kimelman -- Brady Martin: Scouts love how Martin plays bigger than his size. He's not afraid to get involved at both ends of the ice, and he has great offensive instincts with vision and creativity with the puck. He's also a fan of hard work; when he's not playing hockey he's helping out on the family dairy farm, and built a gym for himself in one of the barns.

Morreale -- Blake Fiddler: Fiddler long has been highly regarded; he was selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WHL U.S. prospects draft while starring for the Dallas Stars Elite under-14 team in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League. Now in his second WHL season, he leads Edmonton defensemen with eight goals and is second with 24 points in 50 games. He averages more than 20 minutes of ice time per game, and plays on the penalty kill and the second power-play unit. He's a playmaker from the blue line who can get shots through but also jump down low and create scoring chances.

26. Carolina Hurricanes

Kimelman -- Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA): Potter (5-10, 172) is one of the fastest skaters in this draft class, able to put defensemen on their heels with his speed. He's fearless offensively when the puck is on his stick and can cut in and out to find lanes for scoring chances. He also has a plus shot and has shown no issues making the jump from the NTDP to NCAA hockey as a freshman this season.

Morreale -- Cullen Potter: Potter has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) and 95 shots on goal in 28 games this season. He is the first forward to leave for college after playing on the NTDP Under-17 team, skipping his U-18 season with the program. The 18-year-old is an elite skater capable of creating chances in the offensive end.

27. Calgary Flames (from Florida Panthers)

Kimelman -- Milton Gastrin: Gastrin seems to win most of his 1-on-1 puck battles and is strong on his skates. His positioning in the offensive zone shows a high hockey IQ, and his vision allows him consistently to find open linemates in good scoring position. His skating already is good and should get better as he fills out physically.

Morreale -- Henry Brzustewicz, D, London (OHL): A two-way player and right-handed shot, Brzustewicz (6-2, 203) has great competitiveness, vision and physicality from the back end. Capable of being utilized in all situations, he has 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists), 11 power-play points (two goals, nine assists) and one short-handed goal in 51 games this season. His brother, Hunter Brzustewicz, is a defenseman in his first season with the Flames' AHL team.

28. Nashville Predators (from Vegas Golden Knights via San Jose Sharks)

Kimelman -- Charlton Trethewey, D, USA U-18 (USHL): After taking two centers, the Predators can opt for Trethewey (6-1, 200), a strong, right-shot defenseman. Trethewey reads the play well in the defensive zone and can be physical and end plays. He also skates well enough to break the puck out and has a big shot from the point. He's committed to Boston University next season, and with patience there's the potential for a future pairing of the dependable Trethewey and offensive-minded left-shot defenseman Tanner Molendyk, a first-round pick (No. 24) in the 2023 draft.

Morreale -- Cameron Schmidt: Don't let his undersized frame fool you; Schmidt is a game-breaker with an excellent shot and is a threat to score whenever he's on the ice. Last season he became the seventh WHL player in 30 years to score at least 30 goals as a 16-year-old (31 goals in 59 games).

29. Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton Oilers)

Kimelman -- Bill Zonnon, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL): Zonnon (6-2, 185), can play center but projects as a wing in the NHL. Zonnon's game is built around his speed, which he can use to accelerate with the puck to create scoring chances for himself on the rush or score with a shot that he can beat goalies with from anywhere on the ice. He also can use his speed defensively to pressure opposing players and win races to loose pucks. His energy and high pace are evident on almost every shift.

Morreale -- Ivan Ryabkin: Ryabkin was considered the top draft prospect in Russia when his season started with Dynamo Moscow. But after getting released from his contract, he joined Muskegon on Dec. 31. He would fit nicely on a line with Flyers rookie forward Matvei Michkov at some point. Ryabkin knows how to find space for himself in the offensive zone and is a shooter.

30. San Jose Sharks (from Dallas Stars)

Kimelman -- Cole Reschny, C, Victoria (WHL): Reschny has proven to be a player who can meet a big moment. He helped Canada win the gold medal at the Gretzky Hlinka Cup in August, tying for the team lead with seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games, and then he scored the game-winning goal for the Canadian Hockey League against the NTDP in the second game of the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge in November. What Reschny might lack in size (5-10, 183), he more than makes up for with his skating, hockey IQ and relentlessness.

Morreale -- Cole McKinney, C, USA U-18 (USHL): McKinney (6-0, 200) is good at creating offense because he plays fast, hard and physical. He might be the NTDP's most competitive forward, and his ceiling is high at this stage of his development. The 17-year-old right-shot forward, who is committed to the University of Michigan next season, has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) and four power-play goals in 37 games this season.

31. Washington Capitals

Kimelman -- Adam Benak, C, Youngstown (USHL): Benak (5-7, 160) plays with a chip on his shoulder that most undersized players need, but he reinforces it with great skating and acceleration, nice hands and a willingness to fight for his positioning down low in the offensive zone. And as hard as he fights in the offensive zone, he's just as competitive at the other end of the ice. He leads Youngstown and is third among United States Hockey League rookies with 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 43 games.

Morreale -- Cole Reschny: Reschny has good hockey IQ and instincts on both sides of the puck, and can play on the power play or penalty kill. He leads Victoria this season with 77 points (22 goals, 55 assists), has six power-play goals and has won 56.1 percent of his face-offs in 51 games. He's not overly physical but understands how to take away time and space from opponents with good positioning.

32. Winnipeg Jets

Kimelman -- Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA): There's a maturity to Boumedienne's game that makes him stand out and could fast-track him to the NHL. His intelligence helps him read plays and make smart decisions with the puck on breakouts, whether to make a quick pass out or find an escape route on his own. And Boumedienne (6-1, 175) skates well enough to lead the attack in transition. He needs to get stronger, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the NHL sooner than some players picked ahead of him.

Morreale -- Peyton Kettles, D, Swift Current (WHL): Kettles (6-5, 190) is an old-school defenseman, excelling in shutting down the opposition as a defensive-minded player. He compares his style to that of Seider and is capable of disrupting offenses with his long reach while also playing with an edge. The right-handed shot, who was born in Winnipeg, has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and 78 shots on goal in 41 games.

