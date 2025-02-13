Top candidates for 2025 Hobey Baker Award as best player in NCAA  

The race for the Hobey Baker Award, given each year since 1981 to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey, is heating up as the regular season enters the home stretch.

Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini, now starring for the San Jose Sharks, took home the prize last season.

The other two Hobey Hat Trick finalists a year ago are also making an impact in the NHL this season: Boston College’s Cutter Gauthier, now playing for the Anaheim Ducks, and the University of North Dakota’s Jackson Blake, who is with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The top ten nominees will be unveiled March 19. The three Hobey Hat Trick finalists will be revealed April 3.

The 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced during the Frozen Four on April 11, the day before the national championship game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

While there is not a clear favorite at this point, there is no shortage of candidates.

Here are 10 worthy contenders.

Albin Boija, University of Maine

Thanks to the outstanding play of the undrafted sophomore goalie from Sweden, Maine is second in the Hockey East standings and fourth in PairWise, an independent method for determining NCAA rankings.

His 1.61 goals-against average is second in the country. He has a 17-5-4 record with a .931 save percentage and four shutouts.

He stopped 28 shots in a thrilling 1-0 overtime win at Providence College on Feb. 8.