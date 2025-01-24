2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

I was asked about my fight with (defenseman) Quinn Beauchesne (of Guelph) in the second period of the prospects game … but it was spur of the moment. I'm a competitor and I like to give my team an edge when I need to and that's kind of what happened there. I think we just got into battle and ended up dropping the gloves. I feel like that's a part of my game, being hard to play against. Sometimes I do have to drop the gloves with the way I play, so I felt like I had to do that at that moment.

I try to not pay too much attention to NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings (released on Jan. 14) but, you're a kid and you kind of see it, so, it was nice to see. The thing is, you can always get better. You could always improve on things. I just want to keep on trying to improve my draft stock and improve the standing of the team I play for.

Right now, we're fourth in the Central Division. At this point, we just need buy-in from everyone in our group. We have the skill to do it. We have the team to do it, so it's buying into our systems and what our coaches are saying. I think if we do that and continue to play to our skill and our ability, we can go on a little run here in the second half.

Personally, I think I just want to keep getting better day in and day out. I'm just trying to help my team win every single night, get us in a good position to have a good spot in the OHL playoffs.

