2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Porter Martone, a right wing with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old (6-foot-3, 208 pounds), who was born in Peterborough, Canada, is No. 4 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American players for the 2025 draft. He is tied for ninth in the OHL with 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 32 games while serving as captain this season.
Hello hockey fans:
I want to begin with some quick thoughts on the IIHF 2025 World Junior Championship. It's always an honor to wear the Maple Leaf on your chest and represent Canada in front of a home crowd and it was pretty cool playing in such a great environment. In the end, though, we left with a sour taste in our mouth after getting knocked out in the quarterfinal round. We were not expecting that. So, for the guys who might be coming back next year, there's definitely some motivation. We can take some lessons from that tournament and kind of put it into next year and hopefully go win a gold medal.
The Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game was a lot of fun. I felt like I had a very strong game. I showed all aspects of what I could bring to the table, game in and game out. I feel like I played a hard physical game, and also showed off my skills. So, it was a very good experience.