Letourneau making sizable impression heading into 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on St. Andrew's College forward Dean Letourneau. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
Dean Letourneau is tough to overlook on or off the ice, even playing at St. Andrew's College, a prep school in Aurora, Ontario.
It's not the usual path for player with NHL aspirations, but at 6-foot-6, 214 pounds, Letourneau is not the usual top draft prospect.
"St. Andrew's has a great track record of guys getting drafted into the NHL and playing in the NHL," the 18-year-old center said. "So I didn't really think that was going to be an issue there."
Letourneau was selected by Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League in the ninth round (No. 174) of the 2022 OHL draft, but opted for prep school.
"I had always wanted to play in the OHL growing up," he said. "I had wanted to play as a 16-year-old. But when I went to St. Andrew's and saw a lot of guys that played [Division I hockey] and what their careers looked like, I gave it up pretty quick."
Three players have been selected in the draft from St. Andrew's the previous two years, but none earlier than the third round. The hockey and education opportunities were too much for Letourneau to pass on, though.
"The development I had there was unlike any other," he said. "I was playing 20-plus minutes a night, I was playing power play, penalty kill. I was playing in all different situations that I might come to down the road. The coaching staff there was really great, and the schooling, the education was a big part for me and my family. So the fact that I could have a great education while also getting great hockey was a sealed deal for me there."
Letourneau led St. Andrew's with 127 points (61 goals, 66 assists) in 56 games this season, including a league-best 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) in 14 games in the Prep Hockey Conference.
He's No. 23 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 draft.
"He’s very intriguing to me, has a ton of potential and could have a really high ceiling," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "I think it’s hard to find a player with his size and length to have soft hands and good feet. He can make plays with sense and vision with a scoring touch around the net. He still has a ton of filling out to do as well."
Assessing Letourneau relative to other prospects in his peer group, however, is challenging.